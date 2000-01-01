H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), received H.E. Song Kang Young, the Director General of Korea Institute of Sport Science and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Majid Al-Osaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee & Board Member of DSC / H.E. Thani Jumaa Balraqad, Chairman of Dubai Club for People of Determination / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC / Mr. Khalid Al-Awar, Director of Communication & Marketing Dept. in DSC. H.E. Khalfan Belhoul welcomed the Korean delegation's members, and congratulated them for signing cooperation agreement with the Asian Paralympic Committee. He affirmed the solid ground of collaboration between UAE & South Korea in all fields, among which is the sports scope, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between both parties in the sports sphere, besides launching of promising initiatives in various fields; top of which is the attraction & development of talents. H.E. Song Kang Young expressed pleasure toward his visit to Dubai & signing of the cooperation agreement with the Asian Paralympic Committee in Dubai, alongside his visit to DSC's premises, where he met with H.E. the Deputy Chairman of the Council. He also confirmed the keenness of the Korea Institute of Sport Science to boost collaboration with DSC in the fields of common interest.