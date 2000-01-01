Dubai Municipality launched its Talent 71 program at the 2024 Ru’ya UAE Careers as part of its vision to enhance national competencies. By attracting a new group of Emirati graduates, the Talent 71 program aims to provide graduate participants with advanced knowledge and skills to ensure that they’re ready for Dubai Municipality’s dynamic work environment. The program is based on an integrated strategic approach and the accelerated training streams have been designed by a multidisciplinary group of subject matter experts to cultivate young talents’ leadership acumen in ways that also serve and the supports the nation’s growth and prosperity. The Talent 71 program has five main training streams including engineering, public utilities, digital and artificial intelligence, health and safety, and waste management and sanitation. Each training stream is designed to meet the repaid developments and improve efficiencies in each field of work within Dubai Municipality, as well as enhance the positive outcomes for Dubai society and the environment. Wesam Lootah, CEO of Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, stated that attracting and developing Emirati talent is a key pillar of the Municipality's strategy, which aims to attract specialised and university-educated individuals and qualify them according to the highest standards of excellence and efficiency. He added: “The ‘Talent 71’ program reflects the Municipality's commitment to developing national capabilities and empowering Emirati youth to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to address the challenges and requirements of the future. Through this program, we provide an integrated training system aligned with the latest trends in key areas, enhancing workforce efficiency and improving the quality of community services.” The Talent 71 program’s main objective is to support the process of attracting top talent and enhancing workforce efficiency. The program will accelerate the pace of work within Dubai Municipality, improve the quality of services provided to the public, and strengthen the municipality's position as a leading organisation that delivers exceptional services while supporting Emirati youth in entering the labour market with advanced skills. As part of Dubai Municipality's ongoing commitment to providing a pioneering educational and training environment for new graduates, the program offers participants an important opportunity to gain practical experience in major projects and government initiatives overseen by the municipality. The program also includes specialised training courses in vital areas such as digitisation and artificial intelligence, helping to enhance participants' competency in these advanced technological fields. In addition, the program will strengthen Dubai Municipality's role in qualifying a new generation of national talent capable of keeping pace with the rapid developments in infrastructure and public services. The Municipality also anticipates achieving tangible results in supporting participants' capabilities and guiding them towards building successful careers in the government sector. The Talent 71 program is an important step towards realising the Emirate's vision of building a pioneering knowledge-based economy and fostering innovation, while providing sustainable opportunities for the growth and professional development of young Emirati talent.