Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has unveiled six exciting new features for Expand North Star 2024, the world’s biggest gathering for startups and investors. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, this unique event will take place at Dubai Harbour from 13-16October. New features for this year’s edition include the Corporate Arena, Tech Transfer 3.0, the Future of Media and Creativity, NS Scaleups: 2024 Cohort, Sónar+D, and the Startup Genome Ecosystem Leadership Forum. These newly introduced event streams are designed to enhance the Expand North Star experience and accelerate the growth of innovative startups. Expand North Star brings together the world’s most sought-after founders, investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to explore the exciting growth opportunities emerging in Dubai and catalyse the future of the digital economy. Corporate Arena The Corporate Arena will connect enterprises with founders and investors, bringing together leaders and innovators from top tech companies in an exclusive environment. This setting is ideal for exploring strategic collaborations and impactful partnerships for ongoing projects and new ventures. The Corporate Arena is open to corporations looking to invest in startups to foster innovation and drive growth; companies seeking to recruit startups for internal accelerator programmes, nurturing fresh talent and ideas; businesses aiming to collaborate with startups to acquire technology, run proof of concepts, or conduct product tests; and venture capitalists and angel investors looking to discover and support high-potential startups. In addition, participants can engage with service providers offering products tailored to the needs of startups and corporations including legal, financial, and marketing support.Participants confirmed so far include Bridgestone, Sony Innovation Venture, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Dubai Police, DP World, RTA, Dubai Land Department, Aldar, and DHL. Tech Transfer 3.0 The Tech Transfer 3.0 platform is designed to simplify the commercialisation of new inventions and allows tech professionals and enthusiasts to showcase the latest advancements set to transform industries. It brings together leading research institutions, visionary scientists, engineers, and tech experts to demonstrate how innovations can be developed into commercial products will real-world applications.Organisations taking part in Tech Transfer 3.0 includeInstituto Pedro Nunes (IPN) Portugal, the Mohammed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Columbia University, Ontario Tech University, and University College London. The Future of Media and Creativity The Future of Media & Creativity space creates a unique showcase forimpactful marketing tactics from leading businesseswith cutting-edge narratives. Empowering cultural creators, the platform will explore the revolutionary impact of AI, Web 3, and emerging tech across the media landscape. Visionary creators and brands will converge to demonstrate the blurring lines between digital and real-life experiences, stepping into a world where content is not only consumed but also experienced. NS Scaleups: 2024 Cohort The North Star Scaleups programme(NS Scaleups) is a platform for innovation, collaboration, and growth, presenting 100 global scale-ups from around the world. Successful applicants that enrol via nomination, referral, or meeting the NS Scaleup criteria will gain global exposure and benefit from a premium showcase space with elevated presence, access to exclusive briefings with government officials, and opportunities for immersive product demonstrations, together with a concierge matchmaking programme providing networking opportunities with investors, buyers, and industry experts. Sónar+D After a decade of expanding horizons in Barcelona, Istanbul, Lisbon, Hong Kong, and many other cities, Sónar+D travels to Expand North Star this October. A platform where innovation meets culture, Sónar+D will curate a customised exhibition space, showcasing ideas and projects at the leading edge of creative technology and innovation. Startup Genome Ecosystem Leadership Forum The Startup Genome Ecosystem Leadership Forum will gather a select group of government leaders and entrepreneurs for an afternoon of conversations and networking to build bridges between global ecosystems. Startup Genome is a world-leading innovation ecosystem development organisation that catalyses startup success and ecosystem growth. These exciting new additions reflect Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s commitment to transforming Dubai into one of the world’s leading digital economies, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Expand North Star is one of the mainpillars of the chamber's strategy to establish the emirate as a leading global hub for innovation and technology, and will play a key role in driving economic growth and development in the emirate and beyond. To find out more about Expand North Star, please visit expandnorthstar.com