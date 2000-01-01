Bedayat, the business incubator located in The Sustainable City – Dubai, has partnered with the Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2), an initiative by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development(Dubai SME), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism,to introduce the Emirati Tech Founder Program, a new accelerator designed to support Emirati tech entrepreneurs. Emphasizing the creation of sustainable solutions that address social, environmental, and economic challenges, the program was launched at the SEE Institute, the region’s first net zero emissions building, located in The Sustainable City, underscoring the initiative's commitment to sustainability and innovation. The Emirati Tech Founder Program aims to create a dynamic platform for Emirati entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools, insights, and support necessary to turn their innovative concepts into thriving, impactful businesses. By fostering a new generation of tech-driven startups, this initiative not only supports Emirati nationals but also contributes to Dubai's broader vision of sustainability and innovation. His Excellency Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, said: “Under the guidance of our visionary leadership, Dubai SME is committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping Dubai’s future as a leading hub for innovation and technology, in collaboration with our valued stakeholders and partners. By specifically focusing on nurturing Emirati tech entrepreneurs, we are not only diversifying our economy but also building the next generation of leaders who will drive technological advancement in alignment with our city’s sustainable development goals. This partnership with Bedayat Business Incubator provides entrepreneurs with a platform to scale their ideas, offering them the critical mentorship, resources, and collaborative opportunities to succeed. Supporting start-ups is in line withthe goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global city for business and leisure, and highlights our commitment to accelerating the priorities of D33 to attract investment, foster innovation, and create a business-friendly environment for businesses to grow and prosper.” Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Institute, added: “We believe that the future of sustainability lies in innovation and collaboration. By fostering groundbreaking solutions and integrating technology with sustainable practices, we are shaping smart, resilientcities for tomorrow. Through the Emirati Tech Founder Program, we are proud to offer our expertise and provide hands-on mentoring and guidance to these talented entrepreneurs. Our incubator at Bedayat will give these startups access to a vibrant ecosystem where they can test their solutions in the living lab of The Sustainable City, helping them become stronger, more impactful, and market-ready, supported by a community of experts committed to driving lasting, sustainable change.” This intensive eight-week program guides participants through key phases designed to support the development, testing, and scaling of innovative solutions. The programoffers access to resources such as specialized workshops, mentorship, and collaborative spaces, empowering startups to refine their business models and connect with potential funding sources. Bedayat Business Incubator, which is certified by Dubai SME and focuses on sustainable startups, will provide a vibrant and nurturing ecosystem for entrepreneurs, offering testing, mentorship, and investment. Innovative solutions will be tested in The Sustainable City’s living lab, supporting the growth and development of sustainable business ideas.