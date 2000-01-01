The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announceda complete transition to cloud computing in a strategic move that underscores its commitment to adoptcutting-edge technologies and enhance its digital capabilities to better serve the people of Dubai.

The announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft at MBRHE headquarters between Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE; and Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, aimed at strengthening cooperation in digital transformation and technological innovation and marks a significant milestone in MBRHE's ongoing journey towards achieving digital excellence.

Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, commented: “Our collaboration with Microsoft represents a pivotal step and reflects our commitment toward digital transformation to deliver enhanced and sustainable services to our citizens.”

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, expressed his commitment to supporting MBRHE, stating: “Microsoft is dedicated to supporting government institutions throughout their journey towards digital transformation and providing advanced technology solutions that contribute to improving the efficiency of services and enhancing sustainability.”

Through the MoU, MBRHE and Microsoft will collaborate on organising specialised workshops and training programmes to build digital skills among MBRHE employees. The partnership will also explore innovative projects designed to improve customer experience by offering flexible and scalable cloud-based services.

This MoU further solidifies MBRHE’s position as a leader in digital transformation within the housing sector, setting a benchmark for other organisations in the region. Members of the public can learn more about MBRHE’s services and initiatives by visiting the official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae.