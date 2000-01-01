Maktoum Bin Mohammed Directs Development Of Framework For Vetting And Appointment Of Technical Experts Appearing Before Dubai Judicial Entities #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Directs Development Of Framework For Vetting And Appointment Of Technical Experts Appearing Before Dubai Judicial Entities
(1 October 2024)

  

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, has issued directives to develop a framework to regulate the vetting and appointment of technical experts appearing before Dubai judicial entities.

The directive, part of HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed’s ongoing focus on enhancing Dubai's judicial system and ensuring the highest international standards, underscores the importance of prompt, efficient, and transparent judicial processes, particularly the crucial role of expert witnesses providing technical opinions in civil and commercial cases.

Quality reporting

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum also directed the establishment of the Dubai Center for Judicial Technical Expertise to oversee all matters related to technical experts appearing before Dubai's judicial entitiesand implement a comprehensive governance system to ensure the quality and compliance of expert reports. The directive also mandates a comprehensive review of existing legislation governing technical experts in Dubai, aiming to enhance flexibility and improve the system. Furthermore, the performance of expert witnesses will be subject to quantitative metrics and timelines to ensure swift, high-quality reporting.

Expanding expert rosters

Sheikh Maktoum's directive also establishes a new mechanism for inspecting the performance of expert witnesses, which will be used for both initial registration and re-registration in expert rosters. This process aims to ensure the quality and qualifications of registered experts. Furthermore, adjustments to the registration requirements will attract international consulting firms and highly qualified experts, expanding the roster and providing litigants with a wider pool of talent. This broader selection will better balance the specific expertise needed for individual cases with the workload of available experts. To address the increased demand due to Dubai's growing population and economic, urban, and trade progress, Sheikh Maktoum also instructed the doubling of the number of experts

The rule of law

His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, DirectorGeneral of Dubai Courts, stated that the framework for vetting and appointing technical experts is another step towards realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for a judicial system that meets the highest standards of justice. Dr. Al Suwaidi emphasised that Sheikh Maktoum's directive reflects his commitment to continuously developing and improving the tools and processes that ensure the rule of law and strengthen public confidence in Dubai's justice system.

Measuring the impact

Dr. Abdullah Saif AlSabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, confirmed that His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed's directives will be comprehensively implemented. Updates on the planned framework for technical expertise will be presented to the Judicial Council. Dr. Al-Sabousi noted that teams have been formed to implement the project and establish criteria for measuring its impact on the judicial system.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance