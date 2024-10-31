Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the extension of the deadline for participating in the 13thSikka Art and Design Festival, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture. The new dateis set for 31 October 2024, aiming to give all Emirati and UAE & GCC-based artists and creatives, including retailers, culinary artists, performers and workshop facilitators, a chance to showcase their diverse works at the festival. These can span visual arts, paintings, sculptures, photography, design, murals, multimedia, and culinary arts, among others, alongside interactive workshops, musical and cinematic performances, talks, and panel discussions. Participants in the festival, which will be held from 31 January to 9 February 2025, in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, are required to present works that reflect their distinctive ideas, visions, and various artistic approaches, while also highlighting the richness of the local art scene. Additionally, participants must use environmentally friendly materials in their artworks, which should be original, recently created, and not previously produced or exhibited in other festivals or events. Creatives aspiring to participate in the upcoming edition of Sikka Art and Design can find all details and access the application form through the following link: https://www.dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/events/Sikka-25-Open-Call. Through the Sikka Art and Design Festival, which falls under the umbrella of the Dubai Art Season, Dubai Culture aims to provide an innovative platform that brings together various forms of art while celebrating both emerging, young and established talent. This aligns with Dubai's cultural vision of being a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.