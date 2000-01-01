Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the completion of preparations for its upcoming trade mission to Serbia and Türkiye, which will take placefrom 6-11 October. The mission comes as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which supports the expansion of Dubai-based businesses into priority global markets. The chamber hosted a briefing session today at its headquarters for members of the trade mission’s delegation. The delegation features representatives from companies operating in Dubai across diverse sectors including electronics, food & beverages, pipeline products, information technology, brand protection, technology, airport services, retail, textiles, and energy & mobility solutions. During the meeting, participants were introduced to the mission’s programme, which includes bilateral business meetings between Dubai-based companies and their counterparts in Serbia and Türkiye. These meetings will create a platform to explore opportunities for cooperation, expansion, and new trade and investment agreements. The delegation was briefed on the details of the mission and provided with comprehensive market intelligence and economic data for both countries. The 'New Horizons' initiative comes as part of Dubai International Chamber’s efforts to promote the global expansion of Dubai-based companies and enable them to capitalise on rewarding opportunities in new international markets. The initiative aims to help companies explore business opportunities across 30 priority markets and is set to play a key role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). During the first half of this year, the chamber organised two trade missions to Southeast Asia and West Africa. More than 830 B2B meetings were organised between participating companies from Dubai and these markets to explore investment opportunities and joint economic partnerships.