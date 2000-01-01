The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) today revealed further details of Education 33 (E33), a groundbreaking strategy that aims to transform Dubai’s education system. Speaking at a press conference held today at the Government of Dubai Media Office, Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA said: “Education 33 reflects the forward-thinking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower future generations with the skills, knowledge, and values needed to lead in an ever-evolving global environment. This landmark strategy will consolidate Dubai’s status as a global hub for education and innovation.” Announced yesterday by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Education 33 marks a new milestone in Dubai’s efforts to create a future-ready education system. “The new strategy aims to provide every student with a world-class education that meets the highest global standards. While rooted in Emirati values, E33 embraces the rich multiculturalism that defines our city, ensuring that both our heritage and diversity remain integral to the learning experience, Her Excellency Aisha Miran said. Aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the E33 strategy signals a transformative shift from a traditional, institution-centred model to a learner-centred education ecosystem. It adapts to the unique needs of every leaner, placing emphasis on a lifelong learning journey. From early childhood through to higher education and beyond, E33 seeks to ensure that every individual is equipped with the skills, opportunities, and knowledge required to succeed at every stage of life and contribute positively in a rapidly evolving job market. E33 focuses on five strategic goals supported by 28 ‘Game Changer’ initiatives designed to transform the educational landscape across all levels in Dubai. Over the next decade, Dubai will provide truly world-leading education from early childhood to higher education and beyond, embodying the concept of lifelong education. The strategy includes specific KPIs for each initiative leading up to 2033. These include achieving a 90% satisfaction rate among parents in the education options available in Dubai for their children and minimum 49,000 growth in seat capacity in affordable schools by 2033. The strategy also aims to add 3,000 Emirati teachers to the local workforce by 2033. E33 alsotargets a ten-fold increase in education tourism by 2033 and to attract prestigious international universities to Dubai, “Endorsed by Dubai’s leadership, E33 will be instrumental in realising the Dubai Social Agenda goal of positioning Dubai among the world’s top 10 cities for education by 2033. Through this strategy, we are not just preparing our students for tomorrow—we are empowering them to lead it, with the knowledge and values to succeed in a globalised world,”Miran said. The five strategic goals of E33 include: empowering Emirati students with high-quality education; providing accessible and equitable education focused on the wellbeing of diverse learners; engaging educators and parents to promote lifelong learning; positioning Dubai as a world-class learning destination; and creating an ecosystem built on research and innovation to drive impact and growth. The strategy emphasises personalised learning journeys, nurturing critical thinking, creativity, and lifelong skills to drive both academic and personal success. The ‘Game Changer’ initiatives include projects that focus on embedding Emirati culture and values in the education community; promoting Arabic as a language of choice; creating a personalised education journey for all learners; engaging educators and parents that nurture life-long learning; positioning Dubai among the best places to teach; growing the number of Emirati educators in private institutions; elevating quality standards of training and vocational institutes;and empowering Emirati parents to guide their children’s education journey. The E33 strategy was developed in consultation with key stakeholders and education experts through more than 50 engagement sessions involving more than 290 educational institutions, including early childhood centres, schools, higher education institutions, and training institutes. More than 700 participants, including educators, Emirati and expatriate parents, students, wellbeing leaders, inclusion leaders, and investors shared valuable insights that helped shape the ambitious new vision.