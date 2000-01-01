Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully supported the expansion of Dubai-based energy drinks company Surge Energy Drinkinto Azerbaijan. The chamber assisted thecompany with entering into an agreement to distribute its products in the Azerbaijani market, representing a vital step for the growth of its business. The signing of the contract between Surge Energy Drinks and Zana MMC, a prominent distribution entity in Azerbaijan, was hosted by Dubai Chambers. The agreement allows Zana MMC to exclusively distribute Surge’s products in Azerbaijan, supporting the company’s plans to expand its exports into 12 new markets within the next year and 60 countries within the next five years. Within the space of a month, Dubai International Chamber facilitated the successful entry of Surge Energy Drinks into Azerbaijan, from providing market data and business intelligence to organising bilateral meetings with potential distributors in the country. These initiatives resulted in the signing of an agreement with Zana MMC to distribute Surge Energy Drinks products in the Azerbaijani market. Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers said: “Supporting local companies in capitalising on opportunities for international expansion remains among our top priorities. We will continue providing integrated services to enable the efficient and effective expansion of private sector companies from Dubai to promising global markets. This contributes to the achievement of long-term sustainable growth for the private sector and the economy as a whole.” Dr.GhandyAbuhawash, Founder and CEO of the brand Surge Energy Drink said: “We take pride in offering consumers worldwide a Premium Energy Drink that has been expertly developed and crafted in Dubai.” He added:” With the support of Dubai International Chamber, our expansion into Azerbaijan is just the beginning. We look forward to entering new markets as we strive to become a global leader in the energy drink sector. This partnership has enabled us to connect with trusted distributors and gain valuable market insights, ensuring a strong foundation for our international growth. As we continue to expand, our focus remains on delivering a high-quality, innovative product that resonates with consumers across diverse markets. Our goal is to not only grow our footprint but to make Surge Energy Drink a symbol of energy, sustainability, and excellence worldwide.” Surge Energy Drinks was established in 2017 under the umbrella ofBrands Republic Limited Groupwhich operates across a range of sectors. The brand has ambitious growth plans to expand overseas and capture a significant market share in its target regional and global markets. Dubai International Chamber operates a growing network of 31 international representative offices around the world,including one in Baku, Azerbaijan. These offices serve as gateways to attract foreign direct investment and help Dubai-based companies expand globally in support of the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The chamber’s drive to support the international expansion of UAE business forms a key part of its contribution to advancing sustainable development and achieving the objectives of the D33 Agenda. Dubai International Chamber connects local companies with trusted partners to facilitate their access to new markets, as well as attracting companies, investors, and global talent to Dubai by highlighting the city's competitive advantages, exchanging investment intelligence, and enhancing bilateral engagement.