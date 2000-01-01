The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), part of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC),has announced the start of the 2024-2025 marine sports season, which is anticipated to draw millions of visitors from around the world for various marine activities. With the onset of the maritime sports season, DMA announced the launch of a comprehensive campaign aimed at raising awareness on marine safety among sea-goers. As part of the initiative, DMA is offering guidelines to ensure the safety and security of people participating in various water sports throughout Dubai. His Excellency Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC),said“The Dubai Maritime Authority is committed to creating a safe environment for all types of marine sports and activitieswhile educating sea-goers about public safety guidelines. This ensures that everyone can enjoy water sports while following specific procedures intended to safeguard them from potential risks.” Al Neyadi added that the campaign was launched in response to an increase in the number of individuals participating in marine activities, particularly with the arrival of the marine sports season. He noted that the initiative aims to safeguard sea-goers and reduce the risk of drowning incidents and potential injuries by collaborating with maritime rescue authorities to ensure optimal emergency preparedness. The CEO of PCFC also highlightedthe Corporation’s efforts, through the Dubai Maritime Authority, to providefree mooring buoys at various locations throughout Dubai's waters to facilitate recreational activities for marine vessel users. Installing the mooring buoys reflects the DMA’s commitment to promoting marine tourism in Dubai, in line with global best practices, he said. The Dubai Maritime Authority recently installed several safety buoys in Dubai's waters, particularly in the areas it oversees, to designate swimming zones, keep boats and jet skis away from these areas to prevent injuries, and indicate restricted zones and mooring locations. Al Neyadi said that PCFC leverages its extensive maritime expertise to improve the efficiency and quality of all marine services and facilities provided to its clients and partners, ensuring marine facilities are supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure and skilled personnel. “As part our commitment to fostering a culture of marine safety, the Dubai Maritime Authorityseeks to encourage sea-goers to adhere to precautionary guidelines while engaging in various marine activities in Dubai, such as kayaking, jet skiing, boating, and other water sports,” he noted. Al Neyadi also cautioned against reckless behaviour and dangerous challenges, urging individuals to follow safety precautions, comply with safe speed limits, wear life jackets, maintain safe distances between vessels, avoid restricted areas, and ensure that entrances and navigation channels remain clear. The campaign launched by DMAwill also offer crucial guidelines for marine vessel users, including the importance of wearing personal safety gear, such as life jackets, before embarking on their journeys. It will emphasise the need for regular inspections of boats, jet skis, and yachts to ensure their safety, the necessity of reporting trip schedules and routes to local authorities, and strict adherence to safety regulations. PCFC has also reiterated its commitment to preserving the marine environment, urging people to refrain from dumping waste or oils into the water, minimise noise pollution, and monitor weather conditions before setting sail while keeping emergency contact numbers handy. Additionally, sea-goers are reminded to avoid sailing in designated swimming areas and restricted zones, among other guidelines. The campaign will also see awareness materials distributed at sports centres and marine equipment retailers, complemented by a media and social media awareness initiative aimed at promoting safety during these activities. These efforts will contribute to reducing drowning incidents and related injuries within the city.