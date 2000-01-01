Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has openedthe third Etihad Museum Cultural Season. This new season underscores the museum’s pivotal role as a centre for knowledge and exchange by promoting cultural dialogue and showcasing the diversityof Dubai’s creative scene, aligning with the emirate’s vision to strengthen its positionas a global centre for culture, incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. During the launch ceremony, Her Highness attended a talk featuring Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Dubai Abulhoul, CEO and Founder of the Fiker Institute. The discussion highlighted the Etihad Museum’s impact on shaping the UAE’s cultural and historical narrative, with a focuson fostering leadership,openness and a sense of belonging. Running until May 2025 under the curatorial theme ‘Future Echoes,’ the season will feature public talks, workshops, and seasonal celebrations, along with new initiatives such as a media room, creative audio guides, and temporary exhibitions and installations, which invite visitors to explore the Etihad Museum’s permanent collection that chronicle the UAE’s founding and its journey toward union. The season features Maha Gargash, former Director of Dubai Television and Radio, and renowned Emirati poet Khalid Albudoor, who will share their experiences in creating the docuseries ‘Echoes in Time’, which explores the art of music, song, and traditional Emirati poetry. Segments of the series will be screened in a new media room as part of the season’s temporary installations, enriching visitors’ access to the museum’s offerings. Also featured is a lecture performance by artist, composer, and writer Hasan Hujairi, exploring the musical heritage of the Gulf shaped by seafaring communities.Reem Al Menhali, a performance artist and theatre practitioner, will lead a playwriting workshop, inspiring fresh perspectives on the future of Gulf theatre. Offering a unique twist on traditional museum audio guides, Emirati poet, performer, and writer Maryam Al Shehhi will present a creative listening experience that blends poetry, open letters, and storytelling. With moments of reflection, the guide invites visitors to connect deeply with the museum’s collection and its historically significant outdoor spaces. Dubai urban researcher Rashed Almulla’s exhibition will delve into the UAE’s history through stamps as storytelling tools, building on the earlier ‘Treasures Kept Close’ exhibit, where Salem Al Suwaidi curated personal items from residents’ collections.Additionally, the museum will host its second annual winter festival in the garden, centred around Hag Al Laila, inviting audiences to engage creatively with this cherished Emirati tradition. Dubai Culture also announced a new research grant, positioning the museum as a hub for knowledge production and long-term cultural development. This initiative invites scholars, researchers, and practitioners to engage deeply with the museum’s narratives, extensive archives, and artefact collection. Through critical inquiry and public programmes, the grant encourages intellectual exploration, allowing grantees to uncover untold stories, present fresh interpretations, and generate new insights that align with the UAE’s evolving identity. Muna Al Gurg, CEO of the Culture and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to advancing cultural heritage research, stating: “Etihad Museum serves as an open space for learning, education, and cultural exchange, connecting future generations to their heritage and history. Through our third cultural season, the museum plays a vital role in raising awareness about the importance of preserving intangible heritage and strengthening national identity. The season invites visitors to engage with each other through new programmes and initiatives that explore historical narratives and contemporary perspectives on Emirati language, poetry, and sound. The Research Grant, in particular, empowers researchers to delve into national identity, heritage, and culture, enriching the broader field of UAE-related studies.” The third season at Etihad Museum reflects Dubai’s dedication to nurturing its fast-evolving cultural landscape, providing the communitywith a platform to explore, learn, and engage with the UAE’s rich heritage and history.