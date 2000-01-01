The 12th edition of "Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament", the biggest of its kind which is organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC), witnesses tough competitions among female participants of various ages & multi-nationalities. The Tournament aims to attract women sports talents and to popularize the culture of the exercise of women sport. The current edition of the Tournament is held with participation of 1200 female players from various governmental, semi-governmental & private entities. Participants in the Tournament compete in 8 individual & team sports competitions; these are: bowling, running, cycling, padel, badminton, shooting, obstacles challenge along with the 3x3 basketball competition which is added to the Tournament's events this year. The bowling competition was held at Dubai International Bowling Center in Al-Mamzar. Zakiya Darweesh of Dubai Police won 1st place in locals' category with 596 points, followed by Mera Shabib from the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs in the 2nd place with 539 points & her colleague in the same Department Reem Jamal Abdulla in the 3rd place with 537 points. In expatriates' category, Samantha Shamali secured 1st place with 638 points, followed by Aura Michelle Jim from Emma Studio in the 2nd place with 570 points and Ladai Liz Ann of Fem Consulting in the 3rd place with 566 points. Hessa Al-Jasmi from The Emirates Fly won 1st place of the locals category in running competition, followed by Ruqayyah Mohammed Al Marzouqi from Talabat in the 2nd place & Noura Sabah Khalaf from Dubai Islamic Bank in the 3rd place, while in expatriates category, Lisbeth Verheyden from Dubai Police secured 1st place, followed by Adela Komor from Dubai Municipality in the 2nd place and Latifa Al-Saroukh from Dubai Club for People of Determination in the 3rd place. The padel competition took place at the Just Padel Club in Rashid Port with distinctive participation of female employees. In this regard, Maryam Mubarak & Fatima Al-Suwiadi from Dubai Police won 1st place in beginners' category, followed by Hanan Al-Sai & Zainab Al-Jahran from RTA in the 2nd place and Sheikha Al-Taher & Aisha Bin Salman from Dubai Police in the 3rd place. In expatriates category, Sofia Govorosa & Maya Alpha Bacanut of Dubai Police secured 1st place, followed by Maryam Al Hashemi and Martina Santin from Just Padel Club in the 2nd place and Lisa Black & Mona Al-Sahlawi from Nestle in the 3rd place. Mr. Artem Avanesov, the CEO of Banya Forest Co., one of the Tournament's sponsor, stated: "We are pleased to support Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament. The Banya Forest Co. has created an ambitious community composed of male & female individuals who are aware of the importance of healthy life. We believe that locals & expatriates need to exercise sport & physical activities to enjoy healthy life. We thank DSC for organizing this event to support women's sport". The badminton competition continues at Al-Nasr Sports Club up to 24th Oct. Contestants in this competition are classified into locals & expatriates categories. The 30 km cycling competition will be held on Friday 25th Oct. at Al-Fursan Park Track in EXPO City Dubai. The shooting competition is scheduled on Saturday 26th Oct. at Fazza Shooting Range in Al-Rawiya, to be followed by the obstacles challenge on Sunday 27th Oct. at Gravity Gym Club. The 3 × 3 basketball competition to be held from 28th to 30th Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club. All competitions to be held during evening times in order to enable participants and fans to carry out their tasks & duties during the official working hours without any need for absence or early leaving. Rules applicable in local federations will be implemented, in addition to articles which are newly introduced in the respective federations. Rules & regulations are stipulated in a way that copes with abilities of female associates of governmental, semi-governmental & private entities and in such way that does not contradict the rules applicable in each of the respective federations.