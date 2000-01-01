His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said today that the UAE continues to reinforce its status as a global economic hub, driven by a strongpartnership between the public and private sectors. This collaboration has established the UAE as a model for sustainable economic growth and a leader in multiple sectors. Speaking during a meeting with dignitaries, investors, businessmen and senior government officials at his Majlis at Za’abeel Palace in Dubai, His Highness attributed this success to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. He said that HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s forward-thinking approach focuses on enhancing human well-being, innovation, creativityand prosperity within a dynamic framework that adapts to change and ensures continued progress. His Highness highlighted the need for collective efforts from all sectors of society to drive the UAE’s comprehensive development and solidify its leadership across various fields. He highlighted that a productive partnership between the public and private sectors is crucial for sustaining progress, achieving shared objectives, and ensuring a promising future for upcoming generations. His Highness noted that the exemplary partnership between the public and private sectors has led tothe UAE achieving top rankings in global competitiveness indices. He highlighted that these successes are aligned with the broader goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies. His Highness also said continuously enhancing Dubai’s business environment by raising competitiveness and transparency is crucial to ensuring it remains a preferred destination for investors. Top of Form Bottom of Form His Highness further said that Dubai is committed to being a distinctive model for a future-ready economy and a key global and regional investment destinationthat plays a significant role in driving the digital economy. He stressed that expanding the digital economy, adopting advanced technologies and strengthening Dubai's digital infrastructure are vital for enhancing the international competitiveness of various local sectors. During the meeting, His Highness engaged with attendees on a range of topics related to Dubai’s development journey and the collaboration between its public and private sectors. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; and a number of dignitaries, ministers, and directors general of government departments in Dubai. On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness attended a lecture by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, titled “Plant the Emirates: Continuing the Legacy of Zayed.” The lecture highlighted the national programme‘Plant the Emirates’, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The initiative continues the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who famously said, “Give me agriculture, and I will guarantee you civilisation.”