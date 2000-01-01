His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today visited the 11th edition of the Dubai Helishow, the premier event in the Middle East and North Africa showcasing helicopter, Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technologies. Dubai Helishow 2024, which opened on October 22at Skydive Dubai, runs until October 24 and features the participation of 50 prominent industry players.

During the visit, Sheikh Mansoor toured pavilions of local and international companies, gaining insights into the latest advancements in VTOL aircraft,UAV, and helicopter technologies. His Highnesscommended the organisation of the exhibition and highlighted its pivotal role in showcasing the future of the drone, vertical flight, and helicopterindustries, offering a dynamic platform where industry experts, military personnel, innovators, and business leaders can share their insights and expertise while exploring cutting-edge technologies and emerging trends in the region’s fast-growing vertical flight market.

Sheikh Mansoor also visited the Dubai Police pavilion, where he was briefed on the ‘Drone Box’ drone platform, and the ‘DJI Dock 2’ system, one of Dubai Police’s strategic projects designed to support various police and security operations.

His Highness also visited the pavilions of Ridan Aviation Academy, Falcon Aviation, ELA Aviation, Airbus, and FlightWin.

Parallel to the exhibition, the Dubai Helicopter Conference 2024 is hosting a series of specialised sessions featuring leading industry experts. Thediscussions at the conference aim to share knowledge and gain new perspectives on future trends, with a focus on key advancements in hybrid and electric helicopters, AI integration, and civil aviation.