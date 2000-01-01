|
Under the directives ofHis Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), announced the launch of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign to celebrate key national occasions in the UAE. The campaign, launched in partnership with 16 government, semi-government and private sector entities, was announced at a press conference held on Wednesday at the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO).
The innovative initiative, coinciding with the UAE Flag Day and the 53rdEid Al Etihadcelebrations, will highlight the vibrant array of festivities across the emirate from 3 November to 2 December.Unique events organised under the umbrella of the campaign will create a memorable experience for the community, while showcasing the city's historical achievements, cultural diversity, and offering visitors a unique glimpse into the country’s rich heritage.
HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed extended his wishes to the UAE leadership and the community on the occasion of the national events being marked during this period.The campaign was launched to honour the UAE's founding fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for their historic role in establishing the Union, and to reinforce national identity within UAE society. The initiative also serves as an opportunity to introduce visitors to the visionary leaders, who have left an indelible mark on the history and legacy of the UAE, he said.
HH Sheikh Ahmed issued directives to consolidate the efforts of various entities participating in the #ZayedAndRashid campaign to ensure that thecelebrations embody the spirit of national unity and pride.
His Highness expressed his appreciation for the contributions of all entities, whose events and activities will strengthen the spirit of national loyalty. Furthermore, the campaign will contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global destination and highlight its unique cultural identity and international stature,” he said.
During the press conference, Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Director General of GDMO,expressed her gratitude to all the campaign partners for their efforts in launching unique events and activities that enrich the national festivities and contribute to showcasing Dubai’s vibrant spirit.
Her Excellency said: “Festive celebrations held in Dubai and across the UAE are a testament to the dedication of various institutions and society to honour our country’s history and achievements. This year, coinciding with key national occasions, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has outlined a vision for a celebration that brings together all stakeholders and the entire community. By consolidating all festivitiesin Dubai under one campaign, we aim to transform the celebrations into an inspiring expression of national pridethat truly captures the spirit of the Union.”
Her Excellency highlighted the crucial role of the media in highlighting these celebrations that will be witnessed throughout Dubai, across neighbourhoods, residential communities, malls, and key landmarks. She reiterated GDMO’s commitment to fully supporting all media outlets by providing essential information, ensuring they can deliver comprehensive coverage of the national celebrations taking place in Dubai.
“Through the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, we seek to creatively showcase the unique and vibrant celebratory events implemented by various institutions, in tandem with the country's national festivities,” she added.
Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, expressed her gratitude for the remarkable cooperation shown by all partners in the #ZayedAndRashid campaign. She highlighted that this year’s national celebrations in Dubai will be driven by strong public-private cooperation.
Al Suwaidi further highlighted Brand Dubai’s role in overseeing the coordination among the partners. Brand Dubai will be organising the 11th edition of the #UAEFlagGarden, a unique annual event to honour the UAE flag and its significance as a symbol of national pride. This year’s #UAEFlagGarden will pay tribute to the two Founding Fathers who are deeply cherished by all Emiratis for their pivotal role in founding the UAE, she said.
In addition, Al Suwaidi pointed out that several homegrown businesses from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’network are actively participating in the #ZayedAndRashid campaign. These businesses have creatively incorporated the campaign’s logo into their products, showcasing their innovation and support during the celebration period and adding a dynamic touch to the festive atmosphere.
As part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, a series of special events and activities will take place across Dubai, offering residents and visitors unique experiences throughout this period.
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority
The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) will host special events at key cultural destinations, such as the Hatta Heritage Village, encouraging visitors to explore the rich history and culture of the region. The Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood will feature diverse activities reflecting Dubai’s cultural heritage.
At Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest open-air heritage museum, visitors will enjoy a comprehensive cultural experience that links the past with the present. The museum will revive heritage houses through theatrical and interactive performances, showcasing aspects of life in old Dubai. The celebrations will include traditional and innovative events that highlight the UAE’s journey of development.
The Etihad Museum, a key national landmark, will host special celebrations focused on the history of the UAE's Union. The museum will host cultural events, including exhibitions and interactive displays, telling the story of the UAE's founding.
Expo City Dubai
Expo City Dubai will host a musical concert titled ‘Union Symphony’, performed by the Firdaus Orchestra, as part of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations. The orchestra will play a selection of Emirati national songs in two free public performances. The iconic Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City will be decorated with UAE flags and traditional Emirati décor, and traditional Emirati performers will perform cultural shows. Al Wasl Plaza will also host the Emirati Harvest Market, featuring locally grown agricultural and food products.
Dubai Frame and Parks
Meanwhile, the Dubai Municipality will be illuminating major parks, the Dubai Frame, Dubai Safari Park, and the Clock Tower roundabout with dazzling lights for Eid Al Etihad. These festive decorations reflect the city’s spirit and its engagement with the UAE’s national celebrations. The municipality will also organise various events as part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, including educational workshops and activities in several areas, such as Children’s City.