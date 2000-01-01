The third edition of the Dubai Future Forum will be held at the Museum of the Future from 19th to 20th November under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). Organised by DFF, the annual forum is the world's largest gathering of futurists and future-focused institutions. This year's edition will welcome over 2,500 futurists and industry experts from around 100 countries, drawing participation from approximately 100 international leading foresight institutions. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF, explained how the global gathering will once again challenge perceptions of the future. Providing a platform for experts, futurists and decision-makers to share visions, the Dubai Future Forum is a place where global challenges are addressed, opportunities are identified, and strategies for the future are put forth. Al Gergawi said, "The Dubai Future Forum initiates meaningful global dialogues that bring to the forefront the perspectives, opinions, and insights of leading experts and future-focused institutions. It has become a global hub for fostering international partnerships in future studies and for setting agendas across the most important sectors. The forum has also led to the launch of concrete initiatives that use the latest technologies to overcome challenges in society." The 2024 sessions will focus on five key themes: Futuring Nature, Empowering Generations, Transforming Humanity, Optimising Health, and Foresight Insights. Experts will explore the future of critical sectors, including energy, food, machine intelligence, the digital economy, space, biomedicine, nature regeneration and sustainability, and new social systems. The forum will feature around 70 panel discussions, keynote addresses, and workshops, with over 150 speakers, including ministers, government officials, CEOs, academics, decision-makers, thought leaders, and futurists from the UAE and around the world. This year's forum will also highlight innovative solutions to global challenges and showcase 100 experimental projects as part of the Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity initiative, overseen by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority. With an endorsement set forth by the programme's strategic partner, the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation, the programme is set to place Dubai as hub for innovation and a nurturing ground for talent and creative thinkers across all future sectors. This year's edition will debut a series of new events held before, during, and after the forum, including interactive, cultural, and artistic activities aimed at fostering collaboration between participants. Additionally, a series of workshops will be held on 21st November at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) and the CodersHQ in Emirates Towers, Dubai. These workshops will equip individuals and organisations with the knowledge and skills needed to anticipate and prepare for emerging trends. The sessions will also provide deep insights into future planning methodologies, scenario development, and innovative approaches to problem-solving. Last year's edition of the Dubai Future Forum announced 36 institutions from 17 countries to join the Global Future Society. This global network was launched at the 2022 edition of the forum, cementing the Museum of the Future's position as a global headquarters for futurists and reinforcing Dubai's leadership in fostering partnerships to build a better future for humanity. For more information on the Dubai Future Forum, please visit: www.dubaifuture.ae/dubai-future-forum-2024.