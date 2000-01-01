Dubai Chambers Organises Workshops To Enhance Business Community’s Understanding Of Bankruptcy Laws, Corporate Regulations, And Insurance Claims #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Dubai Chambers Organises Workshops To Enhance Business Community’s Understanding Of Bankruptcy Laws, Corporate Regulations, And Insurance Claims
(1 November 2024)

  

Dubai Chambers has successfullyorganised three workshops aimed at enhancing the business community’s understanding of the UAE Commercial Companies Law, bankruptcy law, and insurance claims. The sessions attracted the participation of 133 representatives from private sector companies operating across a wide range of industries.

The specialised legal workshops were organised as part of Dubai Chambers’ drive to equip the business community with insights and guidance on the latest legal developments, enhancing companies' ability to comply with all legal obligations and supporting their competitiveness.

The ‘UAE Bankruptcy Law’ workshop was held in cooperation with Habib Al Mulla & Partners andprovided an overview of the UAE’s recently enacted Financial Reorganisation and Bankruptcy Code. The second workshop, titled ‘Insurance Claims in the UAE,’was delivered in collaboration with Clyde & Co and Al Sahlawi& Co. The sessionhighlighted recent trends in the insurance sector, together with domestic and international regulatory and legal developments impacting insurance claims.

The third workshop was titled‘UAE Commercial Companies Law and DIFC Companies Law: Managing Companies in the UAE.’Held in cooperation with EY Law, the session examined key legal issues for directors in doing business in the UAE, including directors’ duties, corporate governance requirements, and the importance ofinstitutional compliance to ensure data protection.The workshop also explored key legal and administrative considerations, as well as the differences between directors' roles in Dubai-based companies and those operating within Dubai International Financial Centre.

As the engine of Dubai’s economic development and business growth, Dubai Chambers is committed to boosting the growth of businesses in the emirate, ensuring the success of Dubai companies overseas, accelerating the emirate’s digital economy, advancing the interests of the business community, and strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global business hub.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance