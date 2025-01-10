Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched the 11th edition of the Flag Gardenat Jumeirah Beach, Umm Suqeim 2. Organised under the umbrella of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, this year’s Flag Garden features a creative display of UAE flags honouring the legacy of the country’s Founding Fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The 11th edition of the Flag Gardenfeatures 11,600 flags arranged to form aerial portraits of the two leaders, honouring their significant contributions to the country’s remarkable development. The Garden, the largest ever organised by Brand Dubai, spans 75 metres in length and 104 metres in height. Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, stated: “This year’s Flag Garden honourstwo national icons who playedhistorical roles in the UAE’s comprehensive development since its founding over 50 years ago. The Garden embraces the #ZayedAndRashid campaign’s central theme of celebrating the memory of our Founding Fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Together, these visionary leaders laid the foundations of the Union, shaping the path toward the progress and prosperity that define our nation today.” She added that the Garden’sunique design and symbolism reflect the deep sense of loyalty and belonging that the people of the UAE feel toward their leadership, who have transformed the country into a leader on the global stage. FlagGarden also symbolises the unity of the Emirati people and stands as an expression of national pride during key celebrations, she said. Mahra Alyouha, Project Manager of Flag Garden, said: “Over the past decade, Flag Garden has become a landmark event attracting thousands of visitors each year. Flag Garden 2024coincides with key national occasions, including UAE Flag Day on 3 November and Eid Al Etihad on 2 December. The Garden will continue to welcome citizens, residents, and tourists until 10 January, 2025.” Last year’s Flag Garden paid tribute to Dubai's visionary leadership for their instrumental role in propelling the city's progress in various domains. It featured portraits of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. Launched under the directives ofHis Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Brand Dubai’s #ZayedAndRashid campaign seeks to celebrate key national occasions in the UAE. Implemented in partnership with government, semi-government and private sector entities, the Campaign coincides with the UAE Flag Day and the 53rdEid Al Etihadcelebrations and seeks to highlight the vibrant array of festivities across the emiratefrom 3 November to 2 December. Visitors can share their experience at the Flag Gardenon social media using the hashtag#UAEFlagGarden.