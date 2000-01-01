Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution On Succession Planning System For Dubai Government #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution On Succession Planning System For Dubai Government
(9 November 2024)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (81) of 2024 approving the Succession Planning System for Emirati employees in the Government of Dubai.

The new resolution aims to strengthen corporate risk management, ensure business continuity, and identify the key positions that are critical to achieving departmental goals and maintaining smooth operations.

The Succession Planning System features effective mechanisms for identifying top-performing employeesand preparing them for new roles. The Resolution aims to ensure a unified set of succession planning proceduresfor government entities.

The provisions of this resolution apply to all Emirati civilian employees of government entities, except for those on temporary contracts, special contracts, secondments, and retirees appointed within these entities.

According to the resolution,the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR)is tasked withdeveloping and approving a guide tothe procedures, timelines, and templates required for implementing the Succession Planning System. DGHR is responsible for updating and distributing this guide to government entities and monitoring their compliance.

Additionally, the department will regularly review the provisions of theresolution, recommend amendments, and submit them for approval to the relevant authorities.

According to the resolution, employees are nominated for succession planning by their department, in coordination with unit heads, and with the employee’s consent. Nominations must align with the resolution’s provisions, procedural guidelines, the entity’s strategic and operational requirements, and Emiratisation policies.

The Director General of DGHR will issue the decisions needed to implement this resolution. This resolution is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. 

