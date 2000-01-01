Under The Directives Of Mohammed Bin Rashid Dubai Humanitarian Mobilises Relief Supplies From The UNHCR For Conflict-Displaced People In Lebanon #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Under The Directives Of Mohammed Bin Rashid Dubai Humanitarian Mobilises Relief Supplies From The UNHCR For Conflict-Displaced People In Lebanon
(11 November 2024)

  

Following the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has mobilised urgent relief supplies for people directly affected by the conflict in Lebanon. The relief material provided by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, totals 192 metric tonnes. Transportation by land allows for a larger volume of supplies to be efficiently dispatched.

A convoy comprising 27 trucks, funded by Dubai Humanitarian’s Global Humanitarian Impact Fund, commenced the operation on 4 November. The mission aims to ensure swift and organised distribution of aid to distressed communities in Lebanon as the approaching winter heightens the need for accelerating humanitarian interventions.

“Guided by the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai stands firmly by Lebanon in its time of need. This aid convoy, a powerful symbol of partnership and compassion, reflects our collective commitment to alleviating suffering and bringing hope to communities facing unprecedented challenges,” said His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian.

Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR’s Senior Advisor and Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, stated: “We are grateful for the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts demonstrated through today’s shipment. This is another significant step in our shared vision with partners in the UAE, such as Dubai Humanitarian.This timely support includes essential relief items that address the urgent needs of displaced families in Lebanon. As they prepare to face the upcoming harsh winter, after losing their homes’ safety and warmth.”

Official estimate

The government of Lebanon estimates that more than 1.2 million people have been displaced due to the escalating conflict and intensified Israeli airstrikes, mainly from South Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut’s densely populated southern suburbs.

Humanitarian requirements are going up sharply and there is a need for urgent funding to respond adequately to the situation on the ground, those involved with relief efforts say. Available resources are far from sufficient to help everyone in need, with access to safe shelters, healthcare, cash assistance, protection services, and psychosocial support becoming priority aspects of the relief operations.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance