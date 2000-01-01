Museum of the Future Hosts Captivating Sessions as Part of Our Futures Experience at Alserkal Art Week #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Museum of the Future Hosts Captivating Sessions as Part of Our Futures Experience at Alserkal Art Week
(17 November 2024)

  

Museum of the Future’s Programming announces a series of interactive sessions as part of Dubai Future Foundation’s week-long immersive experience entitled ‘Our Future(s)’. Taking place at Alserkal Avenue from 17 to 24, November and run by the Museum of the Future for the first time outside its walls, this series of interactive workshops has been designed to inspire meaningful reflection on our collective role in shaping the world of tomorrow.

Reflective Creative Writing Workshop with Rebecca Crookshank

Join award-winning playwright and visual artist Rebecca Crookshank for a guided workshop exploring creativity and empathy through creative writing and art. This hands-on session combines the power of words and collage, inviting participants to imagine shared futures. Step into the role of a guardian of tomorrow and create your own “poetic promise” to take home.

Dates: Tuesday, November 19 & Wednesday, November 20

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: A1 Space, Alserkal Avenue

Duration: 2 hours

 

Essence of Futures: Crafting Scents with AI

Experience the intersection of technology and human senses in this scent-making workshop, presented in collaboration with Dubai-based perfume company Sakin. Guided by AI, you’ll create a personalised fragrance that reflects your unique traits and aspirations. This multi-sensory journey invites you to explore how the power of scent, identity and imagination shape our shared future.

Date: Friday, November 22

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: A1 Space, Alserkal Avenue

Duration: 2 hours

 

Shades of Utopia & Dystopia: A Creative Meditation Session

Led by Palestinian Poet Farah Chamma, this meditation session explores perceptions of the future through sensory memory exercises. Inspired by the works of Authors Ursula K. Le Guin and Aldous Huxley, participants will reflect on memories and visions, deepening their connection to the world they want to create.

Dates: Friday, November 22 & Saturday, November 23

Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Location: A1 Space, Alserkal Avenue

Duration: 1 hours and 30 minutes

 

Future Sounds: A Journey into Meditative Sound Healing

Immerse yourself in a transformative sound experience, blending interactive sound-making and guided meditation. This session offers a unique opportunity to explore how sound can inspire creativity, mindfulness, and a sense of connection, aligning with the Museum of the Future’s vision for a shared, mindful future.

Dates: Saturday, November 23 & Sunday, November 24

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: A1 Space, Alserkal Avenue

Duration: 2 hours

Join us at Our Future(s) to discover how creativity, technology, and mindfulness can help shape the future we envision together.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/our-futures

To learn more about the Museum of the Future, you can also visit: museumofthefuture.ae.

