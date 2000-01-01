Two weeks out from the Baja World Cup title showdown at the Dubai International Baja,competing teams are drawing up elaborate plans and strategies for their visit to one of the UAE’s most serene and picturesque locations,with one of the most vibrant urban developments in the regiongetting set to become the centre of all the action. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai,the event is organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC). It is backed by Official Automotive Partner Al-Futtaim Toyota, andenjoys the strategic support of the Dubai Government and its entities, including the Dubai Police, RTA, and Dubai Municipality. Additionally, the event proudly partners with charity organisation Al Jalila Foundation. The Dubai International Baja, an event renowned throughout the off-road motorsports world for its desert challenges, makes a statement this year with a route characterised by unique and awe-inspiring geographical contrasts. For the first time in its current incarnation as an off-road challenge, the event moves away from the traditional sand dunes to venture into the rugged, rural idyll of Hatta for the spectator-friendly prologue at 2.30pm on Friday, 29 November. Hatta plays host to Dubai International Baja for the first time this year but the spectacular and must-see destination that attracts Emirati and international visitors alike is already a familiar stop in the rallying circuit at the highest level having played host to the event’s predecessor, the FIA Dubai International Rally, for several years up to 2015. The spectacular rocky terrain high in the Hajar Mountains will provide a unique and demanding challenge for drivers and riders before they enter the rolling dunes, which are the familiar stomping ground of the FIA and FIM World Cup competitors coming to Dubai. Set against the backdrop of the Hajar peaks and within touching distance of the turquoise waters of the Hatta Dam, which offer an equally idyllic getaway for Dubai watersports enthusiasts, the world-famous inland enclave will provide the ideal setting for the vaunted field to set out on this year’s Dubai International Baja. The introduction of the prologue qualifying stage will make this final round of the FIA/FIM World Cup series even more challenging for the crews vying for championship honours in the various competition classes, be it cars, bikes or buggies. The Qualifying Stage of 4.5km in Hatta will be a relatively short test on demanding terrain thatoffers a new challenge to many of the competitors while making its presence felt as a section of key strategic importance. The prologue establishes the starting position for Special Stage 1early on Saturday, 30 November and, for the top ten competitors, there is the added opportunity to select their starting position via an ingenious system. An opportunity no less for fans Fans travelling to Hatta for the Prologue will witness a stage of key importance in deciding the overall honours.Continuing the organisers’ policy of bringing the event to the city to make it as accessible as possible to the legions of motorsports fans across the region, Dubai Festival City will once again serve as the event hub throughout the four days of the event, with the official opening ceremony set to wow the crowds on the evening of 29 November. The Ceremonial Start will be immediately preceded by the Start Selection Ceremony when the top ten competitors from the Prologue will make their choice of starting position for Special Stage 1.The tenth fastest racer from the Prologue is first to make a selection of starting position in the top ten followed by the ninth fastest who can select a position before, after or on the position of previous competitor and can move the previous racer up or down in the order. Game of strategy A fascinating game of strategy ensues as the top competitors make their choices. No one wants to be first on the stage, opening the ‘road’ for the other competitors. Even so, being too far back in the order is also a potential disadvantage, and so the Starting Order Ceremony is always particularly closely watched in the FIA and FIM Bajas World Cup series. The return to Dubai Festival City for the Opening Ceremony at 7pm on Friday evening, 29November, offers fans another opportunity to get close to the competitors and their spectacular machines in the very heart of Dubai. The biggest entertainment, dining and fashion mall in the city sit on the edge of the desert at the doorstep to the city. The remarkable proximity and inclusion of both the desert setting and the urban landscape are part of the charm of the event, which attracts a world class field across the categories, with many crews citing the unique locations as the one reason they yearn to return year after year. The inclusion of the protected enclave of Hatta in this year’s event is only possible thanks to the vital support from local agencies and stakeholders including the Dubai Sports Council and the police force. Muhammad Khamis Al Muhairi, Vice President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization and the UAE Sports Executive Committee, stated: “We are excited to unveil the introduction of a prologue that will amaze and delight our regular competitors with the fascinating terrain in the always welcoming city of Hatta. “This is an innovation which we are sure will enhance the rally’s appeal for competitors, showcasing a landscape of Dubai that is perhaps less known to the international audience, and providing a fantastic spectacle for the local community to enjoy. “The event also returns to Dubai Festival City this year, and with this mix, we anticipate a thrilling event that captivates audiences and competitors alike. “Our collaboration with the Dubai Government, alongside the FIA and FIM, reflects our commitment to delivering a remarkable experience that upholds the highest standards of organisation and safety for all participants and spectators.” The Dubai International Baja is a premier off-road motorsport event held annually in the UAE. The event marks 45 years since its inception as the Dubai International Rally in 1979. Now in its eighth edition under the Baja format, it draws top competitors from around the globe to take on the challenging dunes of Dubai. Serving as the final round of both the FIA World Baja Cup and the FIM Bajas World Cup, the Dubai International Baja is primed to reassert its place in the region’s motorsport heritage.