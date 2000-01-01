His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE continues to achieve remarkable economic milestones. These accomplishments, he noted, bolster confidence in the country’s future and growth potential, driven by an economic model that leverages robust public-private sector partnerships. His Highness made these remarks during a meeting with local dignitaries, ministers, and senior officials, at the Za’abeel Majlis.In his discussions with attendees, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the integrated nature of the UAE’s economic framework and its role in driving comprehensive development. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised Dubai’s strong partnerships with the private sector, which the leadership has supported with all necessary enablers. These partnershipssupport the objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to transformthe emirateinto one of the world’s top three urban economies, he added. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the strong performance of Dubai’s key sectors, driven by investor trust and the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. His Highness also emphasised the importance of a cohesive community and the role of Dubai’s youth in achieving the leadership’s goals. He expressed confidence that Dubai’s infrastructure and initiatives will strengthen its growing global stature. The attendees thanked Sheikh Hamdan and Dubai’s leadership for their support, and praised their efforts to make the emirate one of the world’s best cities to live and work in.