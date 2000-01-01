Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub Inaugurates Comlux Facility At Dubai South #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub Inaugurates Comlux Facility At Dubai South
(10 December 2024)

  

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry has officially inaugurated a new facility by Comlux, one of the leaders in business aviation, transaction and completion services.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, Richard Gaona, Chairman of Comlux and Joseph Huber, Vice Chairman of Comluxas well asother senior officials.

The facility is strategically located within the VIP Terminal's aircraft maintenance area at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South, spanning over 20,000 square meters.Serving as a hangarage, service center, and regional headquarters for the company, it features a dedicated apron parking area, a fully air-conditioned hangar for indoor aircraft storage, and spaces for offices, workshops, and storage rooms, all designed to ensure seamless operations, while also providing aircraft cleaning and cabin detailing services.

In his comments,Tahnoon Saif, said: “The opening of Comlux’s state-of-the-art facility is an added-value to the services we provide at MBRAH and reflects our commitment to attracting leading global companies and drive innovation in the aviation industry. At MBRAH, our mandate is to position Dubai as a global aviation leader, in line with the vision of our wise leadership. We are dedicated to supporting companies in establishing their presence and benefit from our integrated ecosystem.”

Richard Gaona, said: "The new facility is a strategic move to support Comlux clients in the region and we are thankful to our partners at Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) for providing us with the opportunity to locate this service and maintenance center at DWC Airport. Jean-Michel Champredonde, General Manager of Comlux Middle East & Africa, will be overseeing the day-to-day operations and we will continue working closely with Dubai South as we grow our presence in Dubai.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centers, training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the Emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

