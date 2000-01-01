Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, said that honouring distinguished non-profit organisationsreflects Dubai’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in social services. She emphasised that this initiative, rooted in The Executive Council’s policy to empower civil society, contributes to the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the broader vision of sustainable social development. Her Excellency highlighted the pivotal role of these organisations in enriching lives, strengthening social cohesion, and delivering impactful services that uplift all segments of society, especially the most vulnerable, ensuring no one is left behind. During the ceremony honouring25winning non-profit organisationsin the Diamond, Platinum, and Gold categories, Her Excellency Buhumaid emphasised the significance of the evaluation system adopted by the Authority. This system classifies establishments based on comprehensive yet precise criteria that reflect the quality of their services and their alignment with Dubai’s social development priorities. She noted that this year’s top-ranking organisationsset a benchmark for excellence by adhering to quality standards and showcasing innovation in delivering social solutions. She also highlighted the Authority’s commitment to sustaining this system and encouraging establishments to embrace a culture of continuous improvement and development. The approved evaluation criteria focus on several key aspects, including the quality of services provided and their alignment with the specific needs of the local community. Special emphasis is placed on supporting the most vulnerable groups, such as low-income individuals, people with determination, and low-income families. The evaluation also considers the diversity and comprehensiveness of services offered, as well as the creativity and innovation in developing solutions to address social challenges. To this end, the evaluation system is divided into three main categories: Diamond, Platinum, and Gold. Emerging organisationsare awarded financial rewards based on their points, encouraging them to continue improving their services and enhancing their positive impact on society. Her Excellency Buhumaid said: “We are proud of the vital role played by non-profit organisations in supporting social development and fostering community solidarity in the emirate of Dubai. These organisations serve as a crucial complement to government entities by offering exceptional services that address the needs of the local community. Today’s honouring ceremony provides us with an opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of these organisations and support them in continuing to deliver services that have a lasting impact, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for all members of our community.” Winning establishments During the ceremony, establishments that achieved distinguished ranks this year were honoured for their exceptional contributions. The Diamond category recognised establishments that provided outstanding services to the most vulnerable groups, including the Integrated Social Care Foundation, which stood out for its services directed towards senior citizens, and the Family Support Association, which offered innovative programmes to support low-income families. In the Platinum category, establishments that demonstrated excellence in services for people of determination were celebrated. Notable among them were the Skills Empowerment Center and the Afaq Association for Development, both of which excelled in integrating people of determination into society and providing a supportive environment to enhance their capabilities. The Gold category honoured establishments that provided comprehensive and innovative services to all members of society, such as the Al Noor Association for Social Development and the Al Amal Foundation for Voluntary Work. These organisations demonstrated a strong commitment to developing sustainable and innovative solutions that address the needs of society in a holistic and integrated manner. Her Excellency Buhumaid underlined that these establishments have set a benchmark for excellence in their commitment to quality and innovation. She reaffirmed that CDA will continue its support to inspire organisations to adopt competitive standards that amplify their social impact. She further stated: “The policy of encouraging and motivating non-profit organisations reflects the leadership’s vision to foster sustainable development through a cohesive and united civil society. We remain dedicated to supporting non-profit organisations, encouraging them to deliver services that address the needs of society and contribute to achieving the strategic development goals of the emirate of Dubai, ensuring a more prosperous and sustainable future.”