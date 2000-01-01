Dubai is rapidly strengthening its position as a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), with strong growth fuelled by groundbreaking projects, innovative companies, and strategic partnerships, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, said today. His Highness highlighted AI’s transformative potential, emphasising its vital role in shaping the future and furthering Dubai’s vision for innovation-drivengrowth. Sheikh Hamdan’s comments followed the release of a recent study on the growth of the AI sector in Dubai, conducted by the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI). The study found that more than 800 technology companies specialising in AI operate in Dubai, with 66% of these companies choosing the city as a global hub to test, implement, and apply various AI technologies. Additionally, 48% of these companies primarily focus on developing AI software, while 72% are small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or startups. His Highness commented on X: “Today, I reviewed a Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence study which reveals that over 800 AI companies are thriving in Dubai. They have chosen Dubai as their base due to the city’s advanced infrastructure, progressive regulations, and innovative services, all driven by the city’s plan to accelerate AI adoption.” “As AI shapes the future, our success lies in making bold decisions and creating a business environment that fosters global excellence. Powered by national talent and global partnerships, Dubai stands at the forefront of technological transformation.The future is Dubai, and Dubai is the future,” he added. Sheikh Hamdan underscored the vital role of robust public-private sector collaboration in advancing Dubai's AI ecosystem, noting that its strategic initiatives and plans have been instrumental in attracting substantial investments in AI. He further highlighted that Dubai’s AI acceleration plan has created a fertile environment for startups and global companies to innovate and explore opportunities across diverse AI sectors, solidifying the emirate’s position as a leader in new technology adoption. The report highlights significant growth in Dubai's AI sector, with a marked increase in both the number and calibre of companies specialising in AI applications, software, and solutions within a short timeframe. It reveals that nearly three quarters of these companies are small, medium, or startup enterprises, with two-thirds selecting Dubai as their headquarters. Furthermore, approximately half of these companies are dedicated to AI-focused software development. The DCAI reportwas unveiled by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed at ‘Area 2071’ in the Emirates Towers. The report seeks to support Dubai's government entities in harnessing future technologies to drive transformation across key sectors. The significant advancements in Dubai's AI sector, along with the influx of specialised companies, are the direct result of a series of strategic initiatives to establish a robust AI ecosystem. A key initiative is the launch of the ‘Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence’ by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in April 2024, which provides a clear roadmap for integrating AI and its advanced applications across all vital sectors. In addition, the ‘AI Retreat’ held in June 2024 in Dubai has become a pivotal gathering for experts from both the public and private sectors to explore AI’s potential to drive economic growth and shape the future. Further advancing this vision, HH Sheikh Hamdan approved the appointment of 22 AI Chief Executives within the Dubai Government in June 2024. This strategic move was aimed at strengthening AI’s integration into government operations, enhance Dubai's capabilities in the field, and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global technology leader.