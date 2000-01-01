Hamdan bin Mohammed and Maktoum bin Mohammed witness Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid’s Graduation From The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan bin Mohammed and Maktoum bin Mohammed witness Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid’s Graduation From The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
(14 December 2024)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, witnessed the graduation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

The graduation ceremony for the academy’s Commissioning Course 241 was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council.

HH Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the graduates, and specially acknowledged His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the achievement. He expressed his heartfelt wishes for Sheikh Mohammed’s continued success and excellence in serving the nation and contributing to its progress.

His Highness also expressed his profound appreciation for the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, commending its decades-long legacy of preparing highly skilled military personnel and its exceptional academic and field training standards. He lauded the academy’s distinguished reputation within the global military academic community and its history of training and graduating elite officers from around the world.

The ceremony was presided over by General Sir Patrick Sanders, former Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He officiated the graduation and honoured the top graduates of the Commissioning Course 241 of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

General Sir Patrick Sanders presented His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the ‘International Sword’awarded tothe best international cadet of the intake, making him the fourth Emirati graduate in the academy’s history to receive this honour. He was also presented with the International Award for achieving the best overall results in military, academic and practical studies. He is the first Emirati to achieve both accolades simultaneously.

HH Sheikh Hamdan also met with the Emirati students at the prestigious academy. His Highness expressed pride in their achievements and encouraged them to continue upholding the nation's values and contributing to its advancement.

The graduation ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, and several senior military officials.

