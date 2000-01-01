In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, issued Executive Council Decision No. (103) of 2024 appointing Huraiz Almur Bin Huraiz, as CEO of the Regulation and Social Services Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

His Highness also issued Executive Council Decision No. (104) of 2024 appointing Saeed Ahmed Thani Al Tayer as CEO of the Social Development Sector at the Authority.

Additionally, His Highness issued Executive Council Decision No. (105) of 2024 appointing Maitha Mohammed Al Shamsi as CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

The Decisions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.