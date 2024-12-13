Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched the Brand Dubai Store at the Hatta Winter Festival. The Brand Dubai Store highlights the creative works of ten talented Emirati women artists, including Reem Almarri, WdeemaBinTouq, Arwa Alshamsi, Maryam Alshamsi, Moza Alfalasi, Mariam Alobeidli, Aisha Almadhaani, Alia Alhammadi, and Hamda Alshamsi. This year, over 20 artworks created by the artists have been incorporated into exclusive products displayed at the store. These works celebrate the unique charm, culture, and natural beauty of both Hatta and the emirate of Dubai. Employing various artistic techniques, includingembroidery and stitching, digital art and traditional hand-drawn techniques such as pencil, ink, and painting, the works reflect theartists’ innovative approaches and creative versatility. Held on the picturesque shores of Leem Lake, nestled amidst the Hatta Mountains, the Hatta Winter Festival is one of five unique events that form part of the Hatta Winter 2024 initiative organised under the supervision of theSupreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta.The festival offers diverse activities for families, and adventureand culture enthusiasts. Apart from the Brand Dubai Store, the festival features about 120 workshops focusing on art and craft skills inspired by Hatta's rich natural and cultural heritage. Sara Merdas, Member of the Organising Committee of the Hatta Winter Festival, said:

"We are delighted to showcase over 20 exceptional artworks by ten talented Emirati women, highlighting the beauty of Dubai and Hatta. Displayed creatively across festival locations, thisinitiativesupports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai an open-air museum."She added that the artworks draw from Dubai's cultural and creative heritage, employing techniques such as embroidery, digital tools, and traditional materials in innovative ways. The broader Hatta Winter initiative, running from 13 December, 2024, to 22 January, 2025, includes five festivals: the Hatta Winter Festival, Hatta Cultural Nights, Hatta Honey Festival, Hatta Agricultural Festival, and Hatta x DSF. These events spotlight Hatta’s growing profile as a must-visit winter destination, combining cultural, entertainment, educational and sports activities catering to diverse audiences. The initiative has been organised in collaboration with key partners, including Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). RTA provides seamless transportation to Hatta, offering direct bus services with 14 trips daily, 17 internal buses serving event venues, and shuttles to key attractions like the Hatta Dam. The Hatta Winter Festivalruns until 12 January 2025, offering visitors an exceptional opportunity to explore the beauty and heritage of Hatta and the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of Emiratis.