In his capacity as Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (99) of 2024, forming the Steering Committee for Overseeing the Transfer of Commercial Control Operations in the Emirate of Dubai. The resolution stipulates the formation of an interim committee called the ‘Steering Committee for Overseeing the Transfer of Commercial Control Operations in the Emirate of Dubai’, chaired by the Secretary-General of the Supreme Legislation Committee. Members include: a representative from the Department of Finance, a representative from the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, the CEO of the Regulatory Policies and Governance Sector and the CEO of the Legislation and Disputes Sector at the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, and a representative from the government entity authorised under current legislation to carry out commercial control activities in Dubai. Committee’sresponsibilities According to the resolution, the Steering Committee’s powers and responsibilities include: Approving the timeline and stages for transferring commercial control tasks and operations from regulatory bodies to the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade.

Unifying and organising commercial control operations in local markets by identifying and classifying all types and forms of commercial control carried out by regulatory bodies and the Authority.

Reviewing commercial inspection and control procedures, proposing amendments, unification, and simplification, and submitting these proposals to The Executive Council of Dubai. The Steering Committee is also responsible for: Establishing controls and mechanisms for coordination between regulatory bodies and the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade regarding the implementation of inspection procedures within their respective jurisdictions, including regulating the exchange of information and data among them.

Consulting with whomever it deems appropriate with relevant expertise to assist in performing its duties.

Ensuring the integration of roles, coordination of efforts, exchange of information, and cooperation between government and regulatory bodies in all matters that enable the Steering Committee to carry out the tasks entrusted to it under the provisions of this resolution. The Steering Committee is also responsible for: Making necessary decisions regarding any issues or disputes that may arise between the Authority and regulatory bodies in the event that appropriate consensual solutions are not reached between the concerned parties, referring such matters or disputes to The Executive Council of Dubai when necessary.

Following up on the implementation of the plan to transfer commercial control tasks and operations, monitoring progress, and issuing necessary directives regarding obstacles and difficulties that may hinder the implementation of the plan at all stages. Cooperation with the Committee The resolution mandates all government entities in the emirate, including regulatory bodies and supervisory authorities in special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre, to fully cooperate with the Steering Committee, its subcommittees, and its work teams. They must provide data, information, statistics, documents, and studies requested by the Steering Committee within the specified timeframe, which the Steering Committee deems necessary to enable it to perform the tasks entrusted to it under the provisions of this resolution, subsequent resolutions, and applicable legislation in the Emirate. The Chairman of the Steering Committee for Overseeing the Transfer of Commercial Control Operations in the Emirate of Dubai shall issue the necessary decisions, instructions, and directives to implement the provisions of this resolution. Theresolution will be effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.