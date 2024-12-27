The Hatta Honey Festival, the UAE's leading annual event dedicated to supporting Emirati beekeepers and the honey production sector, begins tomorrow, Friday, 27 December 2024. Organised by Dubai Municipality, the festival running until 31 December, features the participation of 51 Emirati beekeepers. Aligned with the goals oftheHatta Master Development Plan,the festival is one of a series of initiatives that seek to enhance the area through economic and development projects, while fostering investment opportunities for the private sector. Part of the Hatta Winter initiative, the festival offers residents, tourists, and visitors an opportunity to explore diverse honey varieties and experience Hatta's unique natural beauty, rugged terrain, and pleasant winter climate. Recognised as one of the UAE’s and Dubai’s most sought-after tourist destinations, Hatta continues to strengthen its global appeal through initiatives like the Hatta Honey Festival, reinforcing its profile on the international tourism map. The festival - which will be held at the Hatta Hall - serves as a vital platform for promoting the honey production sector and supporting Emirati beekeepers. It also facilitates investment and marketing opportunities by showcasing a wide array of honey products to visitors and tourists. Moreover, the event is designed to enhance quality and health safety standards in Dubai's honey industry, foster knowledge exchange in honey production, and spotlight innovative methods to improve honey quality. In addition, the event seeks to generate economic and investment opportunities for Hatta residents and local SMEs, contributing to the emirate’s strategy for comprehensive development and well-being. Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, emphasised the festival’s significance: “The Hatta Honey Festival is an integral part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to enhance the region's attractiveness as a tourist and leisure destination. It supports our commitment to developing facilities and tourism sites capable of hosting seasonal economic, recreational, and sporting events that strengthen Hatta’s position as a prominent destination.” Dr. Rafee also highlighted the municipality's priorities, stating: “Community initiatives that support productive sectors — especially agriculture and SMEs — are a priority for Dubai Municipality. These initiatives aim to create economic opportunities that bolster productive local projects and empower national entrepreneurs, helping to develop, sustain, and elevate their ventures while opening new channels for their contribution to the local economy. During the festival, Dubai Municipality is offering extensive laboratory testing to ensure quality and safety, reinforcing a robust food and health system that safeguards the community against food-related risks.” This year’s festival includes an auction where visitors can purchase a variety of honey types and a competition to determine the best Emirati honey, with valuable prizes awarded to winners in addition to workshops. The festival will also feature diverse activities, including five booths showcasing products from home-based businesses, ten educational workshops on honey production, and a stage for daily entertainment events featuring arts and folk groups, as well as dedicated play areas for children. In addition to these highlights, the festival features dedicated sections for training workshops, auctions and competitions, home-based businesses, the Dubai Central Laboratory, and food security. Dubai Municipality is providing extensive support for national beekeepers, including immediate testing of honey samples to ensure compliance with approved standards. Tests cover total sugars, glucose, sucrose, fructose, and hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF). Furthermore, the Dubai Smart Mobile Laboratory will conduct tests for yeasts and fungi in honey products and evaluate the safety of prepared foods offered by participating establishments to ensure the quality and safety of the food provided, in line with Dubai Municipality's objectives to ensure a sustainable environmental and food system and safeguard public health and safety. The Hatta Honey Festival is one of the Hatta Winter initiative’s five festivals, which also includethe Hatta Winter Festival, Hatta Cultural Nights, Hatta Agricultural Festival, and Hatta x DSF. These events spotlight Hatta’s growing profile as a must-visit winter destination, combining cultural, entertainment, educational and sports activities catering to diverse audiences. Part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, Hatta Winter 2024 underscores the UAE’s commitment to promoting local talent, supporting small businesses, and fostering sustainable development. This year’s edition builds on the success of previous years, offering a wider array of activities designed to engage and inspire both residents and visitors. The initiative has been organised in collaboration with key partners, including Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). RTA provides seamless transportation to Hatta, offering direct bus services with 14 trips daily, 17 internal buses serving event venues, and shuttles to key attractions like the Hatta Dam.