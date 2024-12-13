The Hatta Winter Festivalhas provided added incentive for members of the creative community to converge in the picturesque region, presenting ample opportunities for them to engage with their peers and discerningaudiences far and wide. Organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office,the Festival is a key highlight of the Hatta Winter initiative launched under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, inviting residents and visitors to explore the unique experiences the highland region has to offer amid the cooler months. Organised under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, and implemented by Brand Dubai, the Hatta Winter initiative runs from 13 December, 2024,to 22 January, 2025. One of the community highlights of the Festival, the Creatives Walk tour was held on 29 December 2024, underscoring the festival’s goal to engage with creative communities and project Hatta’s stunningattractions to a wider audience.Participants documentedHatta’s picture postcard landscape in their own unique ways, drawing upon their favoured artistic mediums to do so, ultimately sharing their work on social media using dedicated hashtags. In this manner, creative talents were able to project to a wider audiencethe exquisite charm of Hatta’s signature peaks and valleys. Organised in collaboration with The Creatives Shop, the Creatives Walk welcomed creative professionals ranging from writers, illustratorsand videographers to designersand artists,offering a perfect example of how Hatta Winter seeks to connect the creative community and the wider public to highlight the region’s immense potential for tourism, creative collaborations, and innovative enterprises. Adding yet another dimension to the Creatives Walkexperiencewas the ‘Creatives Shop,’which focused on offering products, services and expertise to support an individual's lifestyle as a creative professional, enhancing his or her productivity and ability to incorporate innovation in a professional scenario. Placing a premium on ethical and social values over material motives, the Creatives Shop sought to create a meaningful impact on society by promoting creativity at its purest.