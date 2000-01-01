His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the renaming of the College of Nursing and Midwifery at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) as the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery in honour of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The renaming of the college is in recognition of Her Highness’s exceptional contributions to education, healthcare, and humanitarian values.His Highness Sheikh Hamdan highlighted how the name of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum has become synonymous with noble endeavours and values. Sheikha Hind’s humanitarian initiatives and projects have led to inspirational outcomes and influence, earning global recognition for their profound impact on people’s lives. His Highness emphasised that this generosity of spirit is a cornerstone of both the medical and the nursing profession. The college named after Her Highness will serve as an inspiration, motivating more Emiratis to pursue careers in nursing and to excel in this vital area of healthcare, he added. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that the goal of the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery is to be a symbol of excellence and scientific innovation, committed to developing highly skilled national professionals, supporting Dubai's vision to be a leading destination for advanced healthcare services, offering the best diagnostic, treatment, and care solutions aligned with the highest global standards. The renaming of the college is part of the ‘Thank You Sheikha Hind’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in honour of Her Highness’s remarkable achievements and lifelong commitment to community development and fostering family well-being. Defined by its values of compassion and generosity, the nursing profession plays a pivotal role in delivering comprehensive healthcare services and saving lives. Through the Hind Bint Maktoum College of Nursing and Midwifery, MBRU remains dedicated to strengthening national healthcare capacity by developing the next generation of skilled Emirati healthcare leaders. The initiative highlights the College of Nursing and Midwifery's commitment to excellence and innovation in nursing education. Its goal is to showcase a top-class learning environment that strengthens Dubai's position as a global hub for medical and health education, with a focus on empowering the healthcare sector with skilled local nursing professionals, who will play a key role in building a strong, integrated healthcare system. The College of Nursing and Midwifery at MBRU was established in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast, in the UK and currently offers master’s programmes in Paediatric Nursing and Cardiovascular Nursing with plans underway to introduce programmes in Emergency Medicine and Critical Care. The programmes offered by the college are accredited by the UAE Commission for Academic Accreditation. Students can complete specialised clinical training in hospitals in Northern Ireland allowing them to enhance their skills in keeping with the highest international standards and best practices.