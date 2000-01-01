Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, honoured the top start-ups selected by the jury of the ‘1 Billion Pitches’ competition for funding and support to advance their groundbreaking ideas in content creation. Among the funded start-ups are UAE-based platform Halo AI and South Korea’s Eugenius. Halo AI will receive AED22 million in investments, while Eugenius has been awarded AED11.5 million, enabling both initiatives to scale their innovative projects and contribute to the growth of the creative economy. Winners of the ‘1 Billion Pitches’ competition, receiving an award of $1 million, are Taa Marbouta and Pensell. These efforts align with the region’s broader commitment to fostering innovation and enhancing the creative economy’s role in driving sustainable development. The winners were honoured during the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025, the world’s largest event dedicated to the content creator economy. The UAE Government Media Office organised the summit from 11 to 13 January across iconic venues in Dubai, including Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future. Held under the theme ‘Content for Good,’ the event brought together over 15,000 content creators and influencers, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity and innovation. Innovative Ideas Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammedcongratulated the recipients of funding and support through the ‘1 Billion Pitches’ programme, commending the innovative ideas and visionary projects they presented, which exemplify creativity, ambition, and forward-thinking. Her Highness stated: “The UAE leadership places great importance on investing in minds, nurturing creative talent, and fostering opportunities that enable individuals to transform their innovative ideas into meaningful and impactful projects. The ‘1 Billion Pitches’ programme embodies this vision, serving as a dynamic platform that connects investors and companies with content creators. Offering essential funding and support empowers creators to realise their ambitions, scale their start-ups, and contribute to a lasting, sustainable impact on society while driving the growth of the creative industries.” Her Highness reaffirmed Dubai’s steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and creativity across all sectors, emphasising the emirate’s efforts to develop and grow new industries that align with evolving global trends. This approach creates meaningful opportunities for creators to thrive, ensures sustainable growth, and solidifies Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for innovation and a destination for the brightest talents. The 1 Billion Followers Summit recently announced a strategic partnership with Shorooq Partners, one of the largest alternative investment firms in the Arab world, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, to support the ‘1 Billion Pitches’ competition. This collaboration includes a significant funding commitment of AED50 million, with AED30 million allocated as direct investment and funding from Shorooq Partners and an additional AED20 million contributed by the summit. Halo AI UAE-based Halo AI, an AI-powered platform, secured funding and support by streamlining brand-influencer collaborations for the creative economy. The platform uses AI to connect brands with suitable content creators, ensuring alignment between brand values and influencer credibility. This automated system reduces manual processes by 80% and allows marketing campaigns to launch in just 15 minutes, with a focus on connecting brands with authentic influencers in niche markets. Eugenius Founded by Korean entertainment industry veteran Eugenia Jung, whose experience includes founding Disney+ Korea and producing titles for Disney+, HBO Asia, and MBC, Eugenius aims to create a diverse range of television programming. The company’s planned content includes documentaries like ‘Me and Carbon,’ exploring the global carbon crisis, a football variety show connecting K-Pop stars and influencers with former Premier League players in the Middle East, and the K-Pop Music Academy, fostering collaboration between K-Pop artists and MENA-based talent. All of these projects are slated for release in 2025. ‘1B Pitches’ The ‘1 Billion Pitches’ competition, judged by a distinguished panel of experts, investors, and representatives from leading companies, selected recipients of funding and support based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including feasibility, market potential, innovation, scalability, social and economic impact, execution strategy, marketing pitch quality, and team leadership. From 500 applications across 40 countries, 25 candidates presented their innovative projects on the summit’s opening day, ranging from education and technology to women’s empowerment and creative content. The top 10 were shortlisted to pitch again on the second day, culminating in a final round where two finalists competed for the top prize. The six-member jury featured representatives from key strategic partners, including the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, alongside prominent experts and investors. Representatives from renowned investment firms such as Shorooq Partners, Beyond Capital, and BECO Capital further enriched the jury panel. In addition to the competition, the summit provided participants with training and mentorship programmes to enhance their pitches, attract investors, and prepare for future funding rounds. These initiatives included expert-led sessions and personalised guidance facilitated by a Beyond Capital partnership.