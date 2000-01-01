His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Excellency Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of Finland. The meeting held at theZa’abeel Palace in Dubai explored new avenues for cooperation between the two nations in several vital sectors to advance mutual development goals. During the meeting, held in the presence ofHis HighnessSheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed the UAE’s pride in its longstanding ties with Finland, spanning five decades of diplomatic relations.He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening these ties by exploring new opportunities to enhance their strategic partnership across key sectors. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authorityand Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. His Highness highlighted the UAE’s aspirations to enhance collaboration with Finland in sectors such as education, healthcare, circular economy, technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, space, and telecommunications. Sheikh Mohammedalso emphasised the importance of providing incentives and support to the private sectors of both nations to unlock new opportunities and expand the scope of their partnership. His HighnessSheikh Mohammed affirmed the UAE’s support for Finnish companies that have chosen the country as their regional hub, emphasising the country’s commitment to fostering their growth and expansion. Sheikh Mohammed further noted that the UAE looks forward to welcoming more Finnish businesses seeking to establish a presence in the region. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed Finland’s interest to further develop cooperation with the UAE, which stands as Finland’s leading trading partner in the Gulf region. He praised the UAE’s remarkable developmental journey and its impactful contributions on regional and international fronts, particularly in the fields of humanitarian aid and development.The Finnish Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the UAE’s continued growth and prosperity. The meeting also reviewed the UAE’s numerous advantages for businesses and investors, including its world-class infrastructure, advanced legislative frameworks, and attractive economic incentives. These attributes have strengthened the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for key sectors such as tourism, trade, financial services, and logistics. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, with a focus on enhancing collaborative efforts to further promote peace and stability in the region. Also in attendance were His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs;Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy;His ExcellencyMohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of HH The Dubai Ruler's Court;and Amna Mahmoud Fikri, Ambassador of the UAE to Finland.