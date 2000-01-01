His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, launched the Media Leadership Programme, a strategic initiative aimed at shaping a new generation of media leaders. The initiative is part of the Dubai Media Council's comprehensive strategy to develop the media sector in the emirate. The programme seeks to raise Dubai’s global media profile by fostering leadership talent capable of crafting innovative, impactful and compelling narratives that communicate the emirate’s remarkable achievements and ambitious development agenda to audiences across the world. Aligned with Dubai’s commitment to fostering comprehensive and sustainable growth, the programme will equip participants with advanced skills to build results-driven teams and develop media strategies that effectively communicate Dubai’s role as a key player in shaping the future of multiple sectors. His Highness reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to empowering the media sector by providing comprehensive support to enhance its capabilities and expand its contribution to the emirate’s development journey. He also emphasised the significance of forging partnerships with leading global institutions and academic organisations, to leverage their expertise to realise Dubai’s vision and strategic goals for the media sector. Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to advancing Dubai’s media sector through innovative programmes and initiatives. She said the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues to guide Dubai’s progress in itsdevelopment journey. Al Marri emphasised that His Highness’s focus on competitiveness as a core principle is driving Dubai towards new levels of excellence. She underscored the importance of ensuring Dubai’s media message remains impactful and aligned with the emirate’s strategic priorities. The first cohort of the Media Leadership Programme comprises communication professionals from Dubai’s government entities. The initiative is designed to enhance their leadership capabilities and professional expertise in strategic government communication, while equipping them to engage effectively with both Arab and international media. Ultimately, the programme aims to strengthen Dubai’s global reputation and support the efforts of its government institutions. The programme’s sessions will address key topics aligned with Dubai’s rapid growth as a city of the future, while reflecting its economic and social objectives. The first session will focus on government communication, highlighting the latest global advancements and best practices. Participants will gain the expertise needed to lead government communication efforts with impact and precision. Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The first session of the Media Leadership Programme will bring together 24 participants representing 20 government and semi-government entities in Dubai. The programme features specialised sessions aimed at enhancing strategic thinking and leadership capabilities in government communication. These sessions will blend lectures, practical training, and insights from global experts. The programme will include international visits to study best practices in the field.” Held in collaboration with top global universities such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), George Washington University, Columbia University, and other leading academic institutions, the programme offers participants a unique opportunity to learn from global best practices. Visits to countries with a record of excellence in the field will further enrich the learning experience. Participants will receive certifications from renowned global universities. The nine-month inaugural session of the programme is tailored to refine the skills of leadership teams in government communication, ensuring they have the competencies to deliver accurate, timely information about Dubai’s government initiatives and achievements. By showcasing Dubai’s successes across various sectors, the programme seeks to help consolidatethe emirate’s status as a global hub for business, sustainability, and innovation.