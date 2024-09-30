Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With EMEA Co-Head Of Leading Global Private Equity And Investment Firm KKR #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With EMEA Co-Head Of Leading Global Private Equity And Investment Firm KKR
(24 January 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today met with Tara Davies, Partner, Co-Head of KKR for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Co-Head of European Infrastructure. KKR is one of the world’s leading private equity and investment firms. The meeting was held at HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed’s office.

During the meeting His Highness underlined the UAE’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with global financial firms and helping them thrive with robust infrastructure, business-enabling services and growth-friendly regulatory frameworks. The UAE’s exceptional industryecosystemmakes it an ideal hub for global financial firms seeking to capitalise on high-growth opportunities and expand their footprint in the broader region, His Highness noted.

Sheikh Maktoum further said that as part of its strong ethos of public-private partnerships, Dubai seeks to foster collaboration with leading global financial companies to achieve the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to establish the city as one of the world’s top four financial hubs by 2033.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Finance; His ExcellencyDr.Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; andHis Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, DirectorGeneral of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR), one of the world’s foremost private equity and investment companies, established its office in the Dubai International Financial Centre in 2009. The firm, which invests across private markets in every asset class all over the world, has $624 billion worth of assets under management (AUM), as of 30 September, 2024. 

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance