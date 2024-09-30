His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today met with Tara Davies, Partner, Co-Head of KKR for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Co-Head of European Infrastructure. KKR is one of the world’s leading private equity and investment firms. The meeting was held at HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed’s office. During the meeting His Highness underlined the UAE’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with global financial firms and helping them thrive with robust infrastructure, business-enabling services and growth-friendly regulatory frameworks. The UAE’s exceptional industryecosystemmakes it an ideal hub for global financial firms seeking to capitalise on high-growth opportunities and expand their footprint in the broader region, His Highness noted. Sheikh Maktoum further said that as part of its strong ethos of public-private partnerships, Dubai seeks to foster collaboration with leading global financial companies to achieve the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to establish the city as one of the world’s top four financial hubs by 2033. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Finance; His ExcellencyDr.Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; andHis Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, DirectorGeneral of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR), one of the world’s foremost private equity and investment companies, established its office in the Dubai International Financial Centre in 2009. The firm, which invests across private markets in every asset class all over the world, has $624 billion worth of assets under management (AUM), as of 30 September, 2024.