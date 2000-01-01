Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced the successful conclusion of the Hatta Winter initiative activities, which drew an unprecedented number of visitors from across the UAE and the wider region. Held under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the initiative invited residents and visitors to explore the unique experiences offered by the mountainous region during the cooler months of the year. Organised under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, Hatta Winter was launched as part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign. Spanning over a month, the initiative featured five festivals, each offering a diverse lineup of cultural, entertainment, and community activities organised in collaboration with key partners. The initiative aims to furtherstrengthen Hatta’s profile as a must-visit destination, rich in natural beauty and heritage. Hatta Winterwas a collaborative effort involving key government partners, including the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Various semi-government and private entities also contributed to the initiative. The five festivals held under the umbrella of the initiative included the Hatta Winter Festival, organised by Brand Dubai; Hatta Cultural Nights, presented by Dubai Culture; the Hatta Honey Festival and Hatta Farming Festival, both organised by Dubai Municipality; and Hatta x DSF, led by DET. Each festival offered unique experiences for people of all ages, drawing visitors to enjoy the cultural and natural allure of Hatta during the winter season.Collectively, the five festivals welcomed over 870,000 visitors. Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office,said that the initiative supported ongoing efforts to highlight Dubai’s premier attractions and showcase its diverse, year-round destinations to both residents and visitors from the UAE and beyond. “The remarkable turnout of residents, visitors, and tourists from across the Gulf region underscores the success of the Hatta Winter initiative in spotlighting the region’s distinctive natural beauty, cultural richness, and historical significance. The expansion of this year’s programme reflects the growing interest in this exceptional destination. This inspires us to continue developing the initiative in the future to furtherdeepen community engagement,” Al Marri said. Her Excellency added: “Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading tourism destination through unique initiatives that highlight its various offerings. The success of the Hatta Winter initiative is the result of the unified efforts of our partners under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta. Their collaboration has been instrumental in achieving the initiative’s goals, which align with the Hatta Master Development Plan, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and Dubai’s broader economic and social agendas.” Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, commended the collaboration among all partners, emphasising their vital role in the initiative's success. She said: “The strong collaboration between the partners was key to the Hatta Winter initiative’s success in showcasing the region’s remarkable attractions. This initiative serves as a model of effective teamwork and reflects Dubai’s ability to organise world-class events that draw significant participation and engagement.” Expressing her gratitude to the partners, Al Suwaidi highlighted that the five festivals, which ran for over a month, brought immense joy and excitement to both Hatta’s residents and visitors. These events not only achieved their goal of showcasing Hatta’s attractions and positioning it as a leading tourism destination but also highlighted the region’s unique agricultural and commercial activities. By promoting Hatta’s farms, locally produced goods, shops, and diverse projects, the initiative played a key role in driving economic growth and fostering sustainable development in the region. Strong engagement The initiative’s success was further underscored by its extensive digital reach and engagement. Across various social media platforms, the Hatta Winter initiative garnered more than 60 million video views and the #HattaWinter hashtag generated over 2.4 million in engagement, demonstrating its strong appeal among local, regional, and global audiences.The total number of posts exceeded 22,500, and more than 1,700 news reports were published across print, TV, and digital platforms, with 82% originating from within the UAE. The Hatta Winter Festival drew over 650,000visitors of all ages, offering a month-long programme of activities. The festival featured more than 120 workshops, over 14 diverse events, and four unique community activities. Additionally, the festival featured 80 television episodesin collaboration with Dubai Media and other government entities, hosted on the Hatta Winter Festival stage. A key highlight of the festival was the participation of 30 homegrown businesses from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, with a special focus on ventures based in Hatta. The festival provided an excellent platform to showcase their products and support their growth. One of its standout attractions was the Brand Dubai Store, which featured 10 Emirati artists. Visitors also enjoyed a diverse lineup of activities, including the breathtaking Hatta Mountain Light Shows, more than 140 workshops, and a variety of children’s programmes that combined education and entertainment, fostering a deeper connection to cultural heritage.