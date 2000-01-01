The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host the renowned writer and novelist Amir Taj al-Sir in a session titled ‘Tales Between the Lines: Exploring the Art of Novel Writing and the Magic of Storytelling Between Reality and Imagination’. Moderated by the author Mariam Al-Saadi, the event will be held on Saturday, 15February 2025, at 7:30 PM. The session will review Taj al-Sir’s experience and journey in the world of narrative fiction, and will also shed light on the artistic and literary aspects of novels. With a style that combines reality and fantasy, Taj Al-Sir left a prominent mark on the Arab and international literary scene. His novels were translated into multiple languages ​​and taught in universities, becoming a model for a creative narrative that crosses borders. The session will address several topics, including the novel as an outlook onto reality and imagination, Sudanese identity in Arabic literature, writing between the responsibility of art and the requirements of the market, literature as therapy, the experience of a novelist doctor, the future of Arabic literature, and the vision of change. The session will kick start with a discussion that addresses key features of his novelistic experience and how to transform daily details into inspiring literary texts, as well as the challenges of presenting Sudanese culture to a global audience. The event will also highlight Taj al-Sir’s unique experience as a novelist and doctor, the impact of his medical practice on building his characters and formulating his novel plots, and the role of literature as therapy. More so, the event will discuss balancing artistic responsibility with market requirements, and presenting authentic work of art that responds to the needs of readers. The evening will conclude with a discussion of the Taj al-sir’s vision for the future of Arabic literature, and the role of novel writing in transcending cultural boundaries, with special highlights on youth literature. As part of the event, Taj al-Sir will hold a special presentation entitled “A Writer’s Will”, before a final Q&A session with the audience. Those wishing to attend the event may register for free using the library’s official website www.mbrl.ae, or via the registration link available on the library’s social media platforms. Organising literary events at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library emphasises its pioneering role as a cultural and knowledge hub that promotes dialogue between writers, thinkers, and the public. By hosting writers and creatives, it provides an interactive platform that contributes to fostering a love for literature, enhancing cultural exchange, and shedding light on inspiring creative experiences.