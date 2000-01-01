Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Deputy Prime Minister Of Russia #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Deputy Prime Minister Of Russia
(21 February 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with His Excellency Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

The meeting, held at https://dubaiverse.io/the Ruler’s Court in Dubai, focused on strengthening bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides. Discussions covered key sectors that are vital to driving the sustainable development of the countries. The two leaders also reviewed regional and international developments and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation. 

