DGHR Approves Flexible And Remote Work Policy For Dubai Government Employees During Ramadan #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

DGHR Approves Flexible And Remote Work Policy For Dubai Government Employees During Ramadan
(27 February 2025)

  

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has approved a flexible working hours and remote work policy for Dubai government employees during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1446 Hijri (2025).

This policy aligns with the leadership’s announcement of 2025 as the “Year of Community” and reflects Dubai Government’s commitment to fostering an optimal work environment while promoting community values.

The policy grants Dubai government employees up to three flexible workinghours, provided they complete 5.5 hours from Monday to Thursday and three hours on Friday. Furthermore, employees are permitted to work remotely for up to two days a week, depending on the job requirements, work conditions, and the nature of their responsibilities. The policy mandates that employees should coordinate with their direct managers to ensure smooth operations and maintain productivity, ensuring no disruption to daily tasks in the interest of public service.

This initiative is part of Dubai’s ongoing commitment to creating the best possible work environment for government employees, enhancing their comfort, and motivating them to increase productivity. Additionally, the policy encourages the private sector to adopt similar measures during Ramadan that are tailored to the specific needs of businesses and ensure the seamless continuity of their operations.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance