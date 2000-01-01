GCC Markets Account For 52% Of Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Members’ Exports And Re-Exports In 2024 With Combined Value Of AED 161 Billion #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
GCC Markets Account For 52% Of Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Members’ Exports And Re-Exports In 2024 With Combined Value Of AED 161 Billion
(27 February 2025)

  

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, hasrevealed that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets maintained their position as the leading global export and re-export destination for its members during 2024. GCC countries accounted for 52% of total exports and re-exports with a combined value of AED 161 billion, highlighting the market’s significant role in members’ trade activities.

Countries in the Middle East excluding GCC markets ranked second among the leading export destinations, capturing 24.8% of total exports and re-exports with a combined value of AED 76.8 billion.

African markets ranked third, accounting for 10% of members’ total exports and re-exports with a value of AED 30.9 billion.

The Asia-Pacific region followed in fourth place, contributing 9.6% of total exports and re-exports with a combined value of approximately AED 29.7 billion.

European markets secured the fifth position, representing 2.5% of total exports and re-exports with a value of AED 7.9 billion. Meanwhile, North American markets ranked sixth, contributing 0.7% of exports valued at around AED 2 billion.

Latin American markets came seventh on the list, accounting for 0.5% of total exports and re-exports in 2024 with a value of AED 1.4 billion.

In a significant achievement, the total value of exports and re-exports by Dubai Chamber of Commerce members exceeded AED 300 billion for the first time since the chamber’s establishment. The total value reached AED 309.6 billion during 2024, marking an impressive annual growth of 9.2%.

