Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree To Restructure The Board Of Trustees Of The Dubai Future Foundation #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Mohammed Bin Rashid Issues Decree To Restructure The Board Of Trustees Of The Dubai Future Foundation
(10 March 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. (10)of 2025 to restructure the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the DFF and Managing Director of the DFF, with HE Omar bin Sultan AlOlama being the Deputy Managing Director of the DFF. Other members of the Board of Trustees include HE Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, HE Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, HE Helal Saeed Al Marri, HE Saeed Al Eter, HE Huda Al Hashimi, HE Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, HE Aisha Abdulla Miran, HE Salem Humaid AlMarri, Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, and Abdulla bin Damithan.

The decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance