Erada Center Becomes First In The UAE And Gulf To Receive Arab Board Accreditation #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Erada Center Becomes First In The UAE And Gulf To Receive Arab Board Accreditation
(11 March 2025)

  

The Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai announced that it has been accredited by the Arab Board of Health Specializations as a leading training centre for the Psychiatry Fellowship – Addiction Treatment. This makes Erada the first centre in the UAE and the wider Gulf region to receive this recognition in the field of addiction treatment, reaffirming its commitment to training and qualifying medical professionals to the highest international standards.

Abdul Razzaq Ameri, CEO of Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, said that the accreditation marks a significant milestone in the centre’s efforts to provide specialised training programmes in addiction medicine, further strengthening its position as a leading institution in preparing doctors and specialists to the highest international standards.

“Over the years, we have consistently enhanced our curricula and training programmes to provide an advanced educational environment. Our curricula, training facilities, and scientific research mechanisms underwent a rigorous evaluation in line with Arab Board standards, culminating in this significant achievement,” he said.

Ameri highlighted the centre’s commitment to fostering scientific research and encouraging doctors and trainees to publish specialised studies, contributing to the advancement of addiction treatment regionally and internationally.

He added that the centre continues to strengthen its academic partnerships with leading institutions, including the University of Colorado in the United States, alongside its ongoing collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai. These efforts aim to enhance training programmes and introduce new therapeutic specialisations, particularly in adolescent rehabilitation.

The Arab Board delegation, comprising members from several Arab countries, praised the advanced level of training programmes offered by the centre, which align with global standards. They also commended the centre’s modern facilities and advanced capabilities that provide an ideal training environment for doctors.

Ameri concluded by reaffirming Erada Center’s ongoing commitment to expansion and development, with a focus on training national and regional medical professionals and advancing comprehensive programmes that equip specialised doctors in addiction treatment. He emphasised that these efforts aim to achieve the highest therapeutic outcomes in line with global best practices.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance