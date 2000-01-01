Dubai has taken a significant stepin enhancing child welfare and strengthening family wellbeing with the launch of the Dubai Child Protection Framework. The landmark initiative underscores the city’s commitment to fostering safer, healthier, and more cohesive communities, placing child-centred welfare at the heart of its social development agenda. Announced in conjunction with the Year of Community, the new Dubai Child Protection Framework was approved in February by The Executive Council of Dubai, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE. The Framework aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme ‘Family: The Foundation of Our Nation’. It is designed to ensure that every child in Dubai is protected, supported, and given the best opportunities to thrive. It introduces a structured and well-governed set of strategic initiatives that place children’s welfare and development at the forefront, while recognising the family as the primary environment for nurturing and protecting children. The Framework also promotes shared responsibility among parents, communities, and institutions, reinforcing collaboration across government entities to create a holistic and sustainable child protection system. Guided by core principles, the Framework prioritises the best interests of the child, ensuring their safety, wellbeing, and development. It reinforces the role of the family as the foundation of child welfare, recognising its central role in raising and protecting children. The approach promotes joint responsibility among parents, professionals, and the wider community in ensuring child safety and wellbeing. It also ensures that government efforts are aligned and integrated, supporting early intervention and prevention strategies that equip professionals, parents, and communities with the necessary tools to identify and address risks proactively. Taking a holistic approach, the Dubai Child Protection Framework considers the needs of children, adolescents, and youth at every stage of their development. The Framework spans from prenatal care to young adulthood, up to 21 years of age, ensuring continuous and adequate support from families while providing access to essential services. It includes prenatal and newborn care, ensuring access to quality maternal health and early childhood services, followed by support throughout childhood and schooling years, with a strong focus on healthcare, education, and social wellbeing. It also enhances protections for adolescents by addressing key areas such as mental health, education, and career readiness. Additionally, the Framework includes specialised training programmes to support parents, including parenting guidance and pre-marital counselling, equipping families with the knowledge and skills needed to foster a nurturing home environment. The Dubai Child Protection Framework is supported by a series of strategic initiatives, primarily the Dubai Child Protection Protocol, which establishes a structured system for social case management. It also includes training programmes to enhance the capabilities of social workers and professionals involved in child welfare, ensuring they have the necessary skills to effectively support children and families. In line with Dubai’s digital transformation efforts, the Framework promotes the automation and digital integration of child protection services, improving accessibility and efficiency. Legislative reforms are also underway to strengthen governance, accountability, and compliance with national child welfare standards, ensuring that policies remain robust and aligned with best practices. The implementation of the Framework is driven by close collaboration among key government entities, including the Community Development Authority, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Courts, Supreme Legislation Committee, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Erada Center, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Digital Dubai Authority, and Dubai Sports Council. Beyond government agencies, the Framework engages a broad network of professionals and service providers, including educators, healthcare professionals, social workers, non-profit organisations, volunteers, and centres supporting children of determination. This integrated and multidisciplinary approach ensures that child protection efforts are well-coordinated, raising awareness about legal responsibilities and strengthening compliance with federal and local laws. It also enhances communication and cooperation between entities and the community to support efficient, thorough, and timely case management. A fundamental aspect of the Dubai Child Protection Framework is its focus on building the capacity of professionals working in child welfare. Through targeted training programmes, the Framework equips practitioners with the skills and knowledge needed to identify, respond to, and manage child protection concerns effectively and compassionately. The training initiatives also play a crucial role in raising awareness about the importance of child welfare and strengthening the overall quality of services provided across Dubai. By launching the Dubai Child Protection Framework, Dubai is reinforcing its commitment to building a cohesive, inclusive, and future-ready society. The initiative marks a crucial milestone in safeguarding children, empowering families, and advancing the city’s vision for sustainable social development. With a strong foundation built on collaboration, integration, and shared responsibility, the Framework ensures that every child in Dubai has access to the protection, care, and opportunities needed to thrive, setting a global example of how governments, communities, and institutions can work together to build a safer and more supportive environment for future generations.