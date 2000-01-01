His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, visited the Majlis of His Excellency Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD, in Al Khawaneej, Dubai.

During the visit, His Highness exchanged Ramadan greetings with attendees. He expressed the hope that the Holy Month will bring prosperity, blessings, and peace to the UAE, its leadership, and its people. The gathering prayed for the UAE to remain a model of security and stability under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and for continued stability and prosperity across the region.

His Highness engaged in discussions with the attendees, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to the enduring values of connection, unity, compassion, and coexistence—principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and deeply embedded in the nation’s social fabric.

He also highlighted the strong engagement of the UAE community in various humanitarian and charitable initiatives. His Highness emphasised that the nation’s values serve as a foundation for its sustained progress and prosperity. With the leadership’s guidance and support, the UAE has emerged as a global model of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural openness, inspiring nations worldwide.

The gathering was attended byHis Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group;His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence;and a number of sheikhs, officials, and dignitaries.