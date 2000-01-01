His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to building a prosperous future while staying true to its values and cultural identity. He stated that this aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a global leader in humanitarian efforts. His Highness made these remarks during the signing of a strategic agreement between the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and the Dubai Land Department, aimed at enhancing the sustainable construction, maintenanceand operation of mosques in real estate developments in Dubai, in cooperation with leading real estate developers. The agreement also expands public-private sector partnerships to enhance the role of mosques as centres of cultural and humanitarian influence, fostering values, reinforcing cultural identity, and empowering families. During the event, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed met with a group of donors, mosque patrons, and real estate developers andexpressed his appreciation for their significant role in serving the community by contributing to the construction and care of mosques. His Highness praised the collaboration between the government, private sector, and individuals in supporting projects that have a profound social impact, emphasising that such initiatives reflect the ingrained values of giving in Dubai’s society. His Highness also highlighted the Mosque Sponsorship Initiative in real estate development areasas a successful model for strategic public-private sector partnerships, which Dubai has pioneered over the decades to implement ambitious future projects across the emirate. The initiative has gained strong support and widespread engagement, with strategic partnership agreements signed with numerous real estate developers. These collaborations have led to total contributions of AED560 million, distributed across various projects dedicated to the construction, maintenance, and enhancement of mosques in different real estate development areasin Dubai. The companies involved in the Mosque Sponsorship Initiative in real estate development areas include Emaar Properties, Damac Properties, Azizi Developments, Danube Properties, ORO 24 Developments, and HRE Developments. Community partnerships His Excellency Ahmed Darwish AlMuhairi, DirectorGeneral of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, emphasised that this initiative aligns with IACAD’s vision to enhance sustainability and community partnership in building and caring for mosques. He noted that cooperation with the private sector is a pivotal step towards achieving integration to ensure the continuity of religious services according to the highest standards. "This agreement reflects our commitment to promoting the concept of social responsibility and engaging all sectors in supporting humanitarian and religious projects, contributing to establishing mosques as integrated community centres that keep pace with the advancement of modern society." His Excellency added. Sustainable communities His Excellency Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, DirectorGeneral of the Dubai Land Department, stated: "The partnership between the public and private sectors is one of the key drivers supporting Dubai's vision for building sustainable and developed communities. The role played by real estate developers in supporting this initiative reflects their commitment to actively contributing to community development. At the Dubai Land Department, we are committed to facilitating these initiatives and enhancing sustainability in real estate development projects to achieve Dubai's development goals." Contributions The total contributions to the Mosque Sponsorship Initiative exceeded AED560 million, funding projects dedicated to the construction and upkeep of mosques in various real estate development areas, serving over 50,000 worshippers. Emaar Properties contributed AED280 million to support 42 mosques in nine areas, with a capacity of up to 29,696 worshippers. Azizi Developments contributed AED80 million to support three mosques in three areas, with a capacity of up to 7,000 worshippers.Damac Properties contributed AED50 million to support seven mosques in four areas, with a capacity of up to 3,600 worshippers. ORO 24 Developments contributed AED50 million to support six mosques in three areas, with a capacity of up to 3,300 worshippers. Additionally, HRE Developments contributed AED50 million to support five mosques in three areas, with a capacity of up to 3,000 worshippers. Danube Properties contributed AED50 million to support four mosques in two areas, with a capacity of up to 3,200 worshippers. The initiative strengthens corporate social responsibility and facilitates the community's involvement in charitable and social activities, ensuring the sustainable development and efficient management of mosques It also contributes to achieving the goals of the Dubai 2033 plan, embodied in the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and establishes mosques as centres of positive and sustainable community influence, aligning with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department’s strategy under the slogan ‘Closer to the Community’. The initiative has successfully attracted significant support and wide engagement, with strategic partnership memorandums signed with several real estate developers. TheAED560 million worth of contributions will be distributed across various projects supporting the construction and care of mosques in different real estate development areas in Dubai. Both the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and the Dubai Land Department emphasised that this agreement represents a pivotal step in strengthening strategic partnerships, with real estate developers, as well as various segments of society eager to contribute to the development and improvement of mosques. They stressed that these efforts are part of the broader goal of embedding a culture of sustainability and social responsibility, making mosques vibrant religious and cultural centres that serve all community segments. This initiative forms part of the Dubai government’s vision to enhance quality of life by providing integrated mosque infrastructure and ensuring their sustainability according to the highest standards. Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar Properties, said: "Emaar is honoured to partner with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department to enrich the mosque landscape in Dubai. This agreement reflects our dedication to supporting the city's spiritual well-being. We are committed to ensuring that mosques remain welcoming spaces for worship and reflection, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that upholds the highest standards in mosque care, in line with the department’s vision."