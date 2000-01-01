The UAE Gender Balance Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the Posterity Institute to advancethe SDG 5 Acceleration Pledge, an initiative launched by the Council in 2022 to increase women's representation in leadership positions across private sector institutions to 30% by 2028. Driving Gender Balance in Leadership Under this partnership, the two organisations will develop a framework for promoting policies and mechanisms to support gender-inclusive workplaces. They will exchange knowledge, expertise, and best practices in gender balance and women’s leadership while implementing joint initiatives and training programs to empower women in leadership roles. The UAE Gender Balance Council and the Posterity Institute will work to facilitate the signing of the pledge by more than 30 institutions, representing 35% of companies within the Posterity Institute’s network. Additionally, both parties will coordinate with the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFIS) to increase employment opportunities for Emirati women within the institute’s network. The MoUwas signed by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, and Dr. Yassar Jarrar, Managing Partner at the Posterity Institute and Secretary General of the Sustainability CEO Network, in the presence of Her Excellency Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the Council. Private Sector Commitment to Gender Balance The Posterity Institute joins 71 national and international companies that have pledged to accelerate gender balance in leadership. These companies, operating across key industries such as aviation, tourism, healthcare, banking, oil, consulting, financial services, and media, have voluntarily committed to increasing women’s representation in senior and middle management positions to 30% by the end of 2025. Her Excellency Mona Al Marri emphasised that this agreementaligns with the UAE Gender Balance Council’s commitment to enhancing women’s participation in the private sector, in line with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan,Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. A Sustainable Partnership for Progress “We are proud to collaborate with the Posterity Institute, a globally recognised institution championing sustainability, climate technology, and economic inclusion," said Her Excellency Mona Al Marri. "This partnership is a powerful example of public-private collaboration driving real change. It will encourage institutions to attract and retain more female talent, strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader in gender balance.” She highlighted the vital role of Emirati women in driving economic growth, reinforcing the UAE’s top regional ranking and global seventh-place position in the 2024 Gender Equality Index by the United Nations Development Programme. Expanding Opportunities for Women Her Excellency Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi stated that the partnership with the Posterity Institute reflects the increasing commitment of private sector organisations to fostering inclusive workplaces. She reaffirmed that gender balance is essential for long-term economic growth and sustainable development. “This collaboration will see the launch of workshops, training programs, and knowledge-sharing initiatives to equip women with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in leadership roles,” she said. “Additionally, we will work closely with NAFIS to expand employment opportunities for Emirati women in leading private sector institutions.” The UAE Gender Balance Council’s continued efforts to create equitable opportunities for women are setting new benchmarks for gender balance in the region, ensuring a future where women’s leadership is integral to economic progress. A Pivotal Step Dr. Yassar Jarrar emphasised that signing this memorandum marks a significant step in advancing national efforts to increase women's representation in the private sector. He highlighted that achieving gender balance is not just a social objective, but a key driver of innovation and sustainable economic growth. He stated: “At the Posterity Institute, we believe that women's economic and social inclusion is essential to building more sustainable and competitive societies and businesses. Our commitment to having 35% of our network's institutions join the SDG 5 Acceleration Pledge reflects our deep dedication to empowering women and expanding their opportunities in leadership positions. We will continue collaborating with our public and private sector partners to implement supportive tools and policies that foster a fair and inclusive work environment, ensuring that equality becomes a reality, not just an aspiration.” Dr. Yassar Jarrar also emphasised that this signing aligns with the Sustainability CEO Network’s vision to transform workplaces by 2030 into environments where success and leadership are determined by ability and competence, not gender. He concluded: “This partnership with the UAE Gender Balance Council is another step toward our shared vision of a just and sustainable future. Sustainability must be a practical and embedded approach across all sectors, driving growth and innovation in the region. We remain committed to working with the Council to achieve the meaningful change our communities deserve.”