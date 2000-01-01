In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee signed an agreement to launch the innovative Digital Transformation and Sports Innovation Platform. The signing ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports. The platform represents a major milestone in advancing the sports sector, with the creation of a dedicated entity chaired by His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi to drive digital transformation. Leveraging AI-powered solutions, the initiative will empower athletes, federations, and clubs, enhance performance governance, and accelerate the goals of the National Sports Strategy 2031. Advancing the national sports ecosystem The agreement was signed by His Excellency Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, and His Excellency Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee. The partnership aims to nurture a data-based digital sports infrastructure, consolidating the UAE’s leading position in the sports sector both regionally and globally. His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said:“True sports development goes beyond achievements, it requires a sustainable, future-ready system. The Digital Transformation and Sports Innovation Platform marks a new chapter for the development of Emirati sports, driven by knowledge and innovation, to boost athletic competitiveness and enhance the role of sports as a pillar of national development.” His Highness added:“Sports are integral to our national vision and future strategy. The National Olympic Committee is committed not only to empowering athletes but also to leading a transformative shift that strengthens the UAE’s presence in the global Olympic movement.” Supporting digital transformation and smart governance His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi stated: "“Digital transformation is no longer a choice, it is essential for driving sustainable progress in the sports sector. This platform creates an integrated, tech-driven environment to analyse performance, nurture talent, and optimise operations, enabling greater efficiency and smart governance.” His Excellency also highlighted that the launch of the platform reflects the Ministry’s commitment to unifying the national sports vision and advancing integrated policies through targeted programmes that boost competitiveness and generate lasting economic and social impact. Digital infrastructure and specialised skills The Digital Transformation and Sports Innovation Platform aims to establish an integrated infrastructure with advanced systems for managing athletes’ data, analysing their performances, and promoting talent discovery. Its key objectives include providingsmart digital solutions for clubs and federations, and analysing big data to make accurate, AI-driven decisions, further promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in sports technology. The platform will also offer specialised training programmes to improve the technical capabilities of staff in clubs and federations. This will help enhance their proficiency in digital analysis, data governance and modern sports technology. Strategic partnerships and national integration The platform will facilitate key strategic partnerships with leading national and international sports entities, particularly the UAE National Olympic Committee, the UAE Committee for Elite and High-Performance Sports, and the UAE Talent Development Committee. It will also help explore partnerships with private sector companies to develop innovative sports solutions. In the coming weeks, the platform will unveil its institutional identity and announce its board of directors, comprising leading figures from the sports and technology sectors. As a first-of-its-kind initiative, the platform underscores the UAE’s commitment to building a knowledge-driven, innovation-led sports ecosystem that can shape the future of the regional sports landscape.